Slaviq begins in Bethel and Kwethluk

This week marks the beginning of Slaviq celebrations for Russian Orthodox parishes across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

Slaviq, also spelled Slaaviq or S’laaviq, is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and falls annually in early January following the Julian calendar.

The holiday is known for its starring celebration, where members and non-members of the Russian Orthodox Church proceed from house to house to sing and feast, following a ceremonial star. In a combination of Yup’ik and Orthodox Christian traditions, starring mimics the path of the Kings of the East, following a star in the sky to the birthplace of Christ.

Here is where to catch celebrations and services in Bethel and Kwethluk.

[Note: The following schedule is subject to updates and change]

Slaviq at St. Sophia Orthodox Christian Church, Bethel

Monday, Jan. 6 - Nativity service begins with Vigil at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 7 - Divine Liturgy at 10:00 a.m.

Starring will begin at the YK Elders Home on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway following the Divine Liturgy.

St. Sophia regular weekend services

Saturday, Jan. 11 at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12 at 10:00 a.m.

Slaviq at St. Nicholas Church, Kwethluk

Monday, Jan. 6

10:00 p.m. Royal Hours

6:00 p.m. Vespers and Matins for the Nativity

Tuesday, Jan. 7

10:00 a.m. Nativity Divine Liturgy

5:00 p.m. Vespers for Most Holy Theotokos

Wednesday, Jan. 8

10:00 a.m. Divine Liturgy for Holy Theotokos

10:30 p.m. Vespers and Divine Liturgy for Holy Martyr Stephen

Thursday, Jan. 9

9:00 p.m. All-night vigil and Hierarchal Divine Liturgy

12:00 a.m. Midnight Divine Liturgy

Starring will take place largely in the mornings and after Divine Liturgies. The schedule of houses can be found at St. Nicolas Orthodox Church’s Facebook page .

The church has also posted a set of guidelines for hosting the Nativity Star. It asks hosts to have a hook or nail prepared to hold the star in the home, and reminds participants waiting in homes to exit and let the star procession enter first.

St. Nicolas regular weekend services

Saturday, Jan. 11 - 6:00 p.m. Vigil Service

Sunday, Jan. 12 - 9:30 a.m. Hours, 10:00 a.m. Divine Liturgy