© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

3 women with deep roots in Yup’ik cultural preservation receive statewide honors

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published July 17, 2024 at 3:16 PM AKDT
Alaska Center for the Book president Patience Frederiksen and board member Carol Sturgulewski join honorees Marie Meade, Ann Fienup-Riordan, and Alice Rearden at Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage, where the trio received the center's Contributions to Literacy in Alaska award on July 14.
Sara Juday
/
Alaska Center for the Book
Alaska Center for the Book president Patience Frederiksen and board member Carol Sturgulewski join honorees Marie Meade, Ann Fienup-Riordan, and Alice Rearden at Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage, where the trio received the center's Contributions to Literacy in Alaska award on July 14.

Three Alaska women whose names have become synonymous with Yup’ik cultural preservation were recently recognized for their contributions to literature in the state.

Collectively, Marie Meade, Ann Fienup-Riordan, and Alice Rearden have authored and translated dozens of books documenting traditional knowledge in Western Alaska.

The list includes everything from bilingual histories of Yup’ik parkas and maskmaking, to medicinal plant guides and first-hand accounts of supernatural entities known as “little people.”

This year, the Alaska Center for the Book selected the women as recipients for their Contributions to Literacy in Alaska, or “CLIA” awards. The Alaska Center for the Book is an affiliate of the national Center for the Book in the Library of Congress.

In their acceptance speeches at Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage on July 14, all three emphasized that their work would not have been possible without the first-hand accounts of Elders, many who have since passed on.

Meade was born in Nunapitchuk. Her contributions to literature on Yup’ik language and history go back more than 50 years. She spoke about the early days of working alongside Fienup-Riordan to gather oral interviews across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

“[The] majority of the time in those gatherings or sitting down with individuals or groups, it was all in Yup’ik because these Elders couldn't speak English,” Meade said. “So we recorded. Anne managed the machine and had a lot of questions.”

Meade said that her interest in preserving Yup’ik oral history was sparked by the need to understand her own roots, and that the flame is still burning strong.

“I wanted to learn that history back way before things began to change, when the culture was whole,” Meade said. “And still today, I'm 77, still recording, still transcribing. It’s non-stop. It's wonderful. Quyanaqva.”

Meade’s longtime collaborator, Fienup-Riordan, moved to Alaska in the early 70s and has edited and authored numerous works based on translations by both Meade and Rearden. In her speech, she shared a story about attending a conference in New Mexico years earlier, and how her Pueblo host had been shocked by the willingness of Yup’ik Elders to share deep traditional knowledge with a non-Native person.

“Until that time, it's not that I took for granted what the Elders shared, but I didn't realize how unique it was,” Fienup-Riordan said. “We've been so blessed with Elders that have shared so much and could see the future because they are gone now.”

Rearden is the youngest of the three honored this year with a CLIA award. She was born in Napakiak and served as primary translator and oral historian with the Calista Elders Council for more than a decade. She said that her mission has more recently taken her into education.

“I became a teacher like six, seven years ago just so that I can share this knowledge that I've learned from Elders, to pass it on orally,” Rearden said. “We can pass it on in books written too, but I just feel like it's really important that we pass on these stories like they were told by our Elders because it's such a rich history. It’s so beautiful.”

Alaska Center for the Book board member Carol Sturgulewski said that the center had received individual nominations for all three women in recent years, but simply couldn’t separate their accomplishments.

“Their work and their dedication are so interwoven that our committee could not choose just one. So we decided to recognize all three, because this sort of collaboration should be an inspiration to Alaskans in many fields,” Sturgulewski said.

Meade, Fienup-Riordan, and Rearden were joined by two other CLIA winners this year. The Anchorage Daily News was honored for educational outreach projects like the Alaska State Spelling Bee, as well as its long-running statewide creative writing contest. The Reading Mentors program in Talkeetna was also recognized at the ceremony for its contributions to boosting childhood literacy in the region.
Tags
Arts, Culture & Community Features YugtunYup'ik
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson
Related Content
  • YK bilingual effort wins more recognition
    The Alaska Center for the Book is awarding a literacy award this year to three people who have collaborated for years to write books about Yupik culture, tradition and language. Joining us on the phone today are Carol Sturgulewski with the Alaska Center for the Book, Alice Rearden, who worked with Ann Fienup-Riordan and Marie Meade to produce books about Yupik culture and tradition. Here to speak with them is KYUK’s Johanna Eurich.
  • Arts, Culture & Community Features
    Tarvarnauramken: The Meaning Behind the Song That Went Viral
    Katie Baldwin Basile
    Gabby Hiestand-Salgado, a Jesuit Volunteer working at KYUK, came up with the idea of making a film of people dancing to the same Yup’ik song from wherever…
  • Yugtun Coffee Ircenrraat
    Yugtun Coffee Host Sam Berlin speaks with Alice Rearden and Mark John about the region’s mythical creatures: Ircenrraat.
  • The Yup’ik stories of Ircenrraat, or little people, in the Y-K Delta
    KYUK’s Katie Basile’s speaks with Alice Rearden and Mark John about the region’s mythical creatures: Ircenrraat.
  • "There is so much more to be said about parkas!"
    Joining us for “Coffee” is Koskokwim Campus Consortium Library Director Theresa Quiner, and University of Alaska Fairbanks Kuskokwim Campus Native Arts Coordinator Golga Oscar. On the phone is Anne Fienup-Riordan, one of three authors of the book “Flying Parka”. Here to speak with them is KYUK’s Gabby Salgado.
Load More