Community slideshow: 2024 Kuskokwim River breakup flooding

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published May 14, 2024 at 3:32 PM AKDT
Kuskokwim River breakup in Napakiak. May 10, 2024
1 of 22  — IMG_0633.jpeg
Kuskokwim River breakup in Napakiak. May 10, 2024
Bethany Hale
Kuskokwim River breakup in Napakiak. May 10, 2024
2 of 22  — IMG_0641.jpeg
Kuskokwim River breakup in Napakiak. May 10, 2024
Bethany Hale
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Napakiak. May 10, 2024
3 of 22  — IMG_0698.jpeg
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Napakiak. May 10, 2024
Bethany Hale
Kuskokwim River breakup in Napakiak. May 10, 2024
4 of 22  — IMG_0704.jpeg
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Napakiak. May 10, 2024
Bethany Hale
Kuskokwim River breakup in Napakiak. May 10, 2024
5 of 22  — IMG_0712.jpeg
Kuskokwim River breakup in Napakiak. May 10, 2024
Bethany Hale
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Napaskiak. May 9, 2024
6 of 22  — Kristen Maxie-Napaskiak/IMG_0645.jpeg
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Napaskiak. May 9, 2024
Kristen Maxie
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Napaskiak. May 9, 2024
7 of 22  — Kristen Maxie-Napaskiak/IMG_0636.jpeg
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Napaskiak. May 9, 2024
Kristen Maxie
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Napaskiak. May 9, 2024
8 of 22  — Kristen Maxie-Napaskiak/IMG_0714.jpeg
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Napaskiak. May 9, 2024
Kristen Maxie
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Napaskiak. May 9, 2024
9 of 22  — Kristen Maxie-Napaskiak/IMG_0503.jpeg
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Napaskiak. May 9, 2024
Kristen Maxie
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Bethel. May 9, 2024
10 of 22  — IMG_9781.jpeg
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Bethel. May 9, 2024
Theresa Quiner
Kuskokwim River breakup in Bethel. May 9, 2024
11 of 22  — IMG_9783.jpeg
Kuskokwim River breakup in Bethel. May 9, 2024
Theresa Quiner
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Napaskiak. May 10, 2024
12 of 22  — 240510 Samuelson Napaskiak/737056974.JPG
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Napaskiak. May 10, 2024
Bethel Search and Rescue
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Napaskiak. May 10, 2024
13 of 22  — 240510 Samuelson Napaskiak/737056988.JPG
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Napaskiak. May 10, 2024
Bethel Search and Rescue
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Napaskiak. May 10, 2024
14 of 22  — 240510 Samuelson Napaskiak/737057006.JPG
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Napaskiak. May 10, 2024
Bethel Search and Rescue
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Bethel. May 10, 2024
15 of 22  — 240510 Walter Betz _ Bethel/image4.jpeg
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Bethel. May 10, 2024
Walter Betz
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Bethel. May 10, 2024
16 of 22  — 240510 Walter Betz _ Bethel/image2.jpeg
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Bethel. May 10, 2024
Walter Betz
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Bethel. May 10, 2024
17 of 22  — 240510 Walter Betz _ Bethel/image0.jpeg
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Bethel. May 10, 2024
Walter Betz
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Bethel. May 11, 2024
18 of 22  — fwd/IMG_6122.jpeg
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Bethel. May 11, 2024
Katrina Domnick
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Bethel. May 11, 2024
19 of 22  — fwd/processed-22BC35BF-1343-4BFC-AC07-D8EF1994A3BD.jpeg
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Bethel. May 11, 2024
Katrina Domnick
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Bethel. May 11, 2024
20 of 22  — fwd/processed-10860860-30B7-4203-B418-FFD9DF66BB76.jpeg
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Bethel. May 11, 2024
Katrina Domnick
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Bethel. May 11, 2024
21 of 22  — fwd/IMG_6626.jpeg
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Bethel. May 11, 2024
Katrina Domnick
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Bethel. May 11, 2024
22 of 22  — fwd/processed-16FC9C75-9C85-491F-9B7A-88C197ED4F48.jpeg
Kuskokwim River breakup flooding in Bethel. May 11, 2024
Katrina Domnick

A quick-moving and early breakup on the upper Kuskokwim River led to widespread flooding in lower-river communities.

Breakup on the Kuskokwim began in Nikolai, a day or so ahead of the average for that community. Ice degraded quickly as the ice front moved downriver.

Breakup slowed as ice jammed in several sticky spots along the winding river, causing days of rising water in Aniak, Kalskag, Tuluksak, Akiak, Akiachak, Kwethluk, Bethel, Napaskiak, Oscarville, and Napakiak.

In Bethel, water levels of 11.52 feet at the Brown's Slough gauge were the highest recorded since 1989, when waters rose to 13.5 feet.

Lower-lying communities, including Kwethluk and Napaskiak, were some of the hardest-hit by floodwaters.

Here are some photos submitted by community members from communities on the lower Kuskokwim from the past week.
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
