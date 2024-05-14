Community slideshow: 2024 Kuskokwim River breakup flooding

A quick-moving and early breakup on the upper Kuskokwim River led to widespread flooding in lower-river communities.

Breakup on the Kuskokwim began in Nikolai, a day or so ahead of the average for that community. Ice degraded quickly as the ice front moved downriver.

Breakup slowed as ice jammed in several sticky spots along the winding river, causing days of rising water in Aniak, Kalskag, Tuluksak, Akiak, Akiachak, Kwethluk, Bethel, Napaskiak, Oscarville, and Napakiak.

In Bethel, water levels of 11.52 feet at the Brown's Slough gauge were the highest recorded since 1989, when waters rose to 13.5 feet.

Lower-lying communities, including Kwethluk and Napaskiak, were some of the hardest-hit by floodwaters.

Here are some photos submitted by community members from communities on the lower Kuskokwim from the past week.