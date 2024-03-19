© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listen: Artists and artisans share their wares at Cama-i's Native Crafts fair

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published March 19, 2024 at 9:02 AM AKDT
Craft fair at the 2024 Cama-i dance festival. March 17, 2024
1 of 5  — 240317_CraftFair-901416.jpg
Craft fair at the 2024 Cama-i dance festival. March 17, 2024
MaryCait Dolan
Miranda Ciquyaq Robb sells earring at the 2024 Cama-i craft fair. March 17, 2024
2 of 5  — 240317_CraftFair-02825.jpg
Miranda Ciquyaq Robb sells earring at the 2024 Cama-i craft fair. March 17, 2024
Gabby Salgado
Craft fair at the 2024 Cama-i dance festival. March 17, 2024
3 of 5  — 240317_CraftFair-901403.jpg
Craft fair at the 2024 Cama-i dance festival. March 17, 2024
MaryCait Dolan
John Oscar sells his art at the 2024 Cama-i caft fair. March 17, 2024
4 of 5  — 240317_CraftFair-02829.jpg
John Oscar sells his art at the 2024 Cama-i caft fair. March 17, 2024
Gabby Salgado
Craft fair at the 2024 Cama-i dance festival. March 17, 2024
5 of 5  — 240317_CraftFair-901404.jpg
Craft fair at the 2024 Cama-i dance festival. March 17, 2024
MaryCait Dolan

While yuraq groups and other dancers from across the state took to the stage at the Cama-i Dance Festival in Bethel over the March 15 weekend, artists and artisans set their own stage with cases full of fur hats, ivory earrings, and qaspeqs to sell at the Native Crafts fair. Listen to this audio postcard of interviews from sellers at the event.

Arts, Culture & Community Features
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
See stories by Sage Smiley