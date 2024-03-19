Listen: Artists and artisans share their wares at Cama-i's Native Crafts fair
While yuraq groups and other dancers from across the state took to the stage at the Cama-i Dance Festival in Bethel over the March 15 weekend, artists and artisans set their own stage with cases full of fur hats, ivory earrings, and qaspeqs to sell at the Native Crafts fair. Listen to this audio postcard of interviews from sellers at the event.