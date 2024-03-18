© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Slideshow: The 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival comes to a close

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published March 18, 2024 at 9:00 AM AKDT
The Qasgirmiut dancers close out the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 17, 2024.
1 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317-ASalonga-CamaiDay3-905128.jpg
The Qasgirmiut dancers close out the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 17, 2024.
Alex Salonga
Two audience members show off their qaspeqs for the Cama-i Dance Festival Qaspeq Parade. March 17, 2024.
2 of 31  — 240317_CamaiDay3-03117.jpg
Two audience members show off their qaspeqs for the Cama-i Dance Festival Qaspeq Parade. March 17, 2024.
Gabby Salgado
The Kassiglurmiut Dancers yuraq at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
3 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317_CamaiDay3-903966.jpg
The Kassiglurmiut Dancers yuraq at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan
The Ilaku Inupiag dancers at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 17, 2024.
4 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317-ASalonga-CamaiDay3-904648.jpg
The Ilaku Inupiag dancers at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 17, 2024.
Alex Salonga
Nighmute performing at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 17, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
5 of 31  — 240317_CamaiDay3-02719.jpg
Nighmute performing at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 17, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado
The Ladies of the Pacific teach Bethel how to hula at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival
6 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317_CamaiDay3-903778.jpg
The Ladies of the Pacific teach Bethel how to hula at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival
MaryCait Dolan
The Ladies of the Pacific perform a Samoan dance onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
7 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317_CamaiDay3-903798.jpg
The Ladies of the Pacific perform a Samoan dance onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan
One of the Ilaku Inupiaq dancers performs with a mask onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 17, 2024.
8 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317-ASalonga-CamaiDay3-904598.jpg
One of the Ilaku Inupiaq dancers performs with a mask onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 17, 2024.
Alex Salonga
A dancer smiles as she yuraqs at the Cama-i Dance Festival in Bethel.
9 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317_CamaiDay3-903863.jpg
A dancer smiles as she yuraqs at the Cama-i Dance Festival in Bethel.
MaryCait Dolan
Ayaprun Loddie Jones is honored at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 17, 2024.
10 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317-ASalonga-CamaiDay3-904921.jpg
Ayaprun Loddie Jones is honored at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 17, 2024.
Alex Salonga
Gladys Jung Cranes performing at the 2024 Cama-i on March 17, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
11 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317_CamaiDay3-903519.jpg
Gladys Jung Cranes performing at the 2024 Cama-i on March 17, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado
Gladys Jung Cranes performing at the 2024 Cama-i on March 17, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
12 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317_CamaiDay3-903543.jpg
Gladys Jung Cranes performing at the 2024 Cama-i on March 17, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado
Gladys Jung Cranes performing at the 2024 Cama-i on March 17, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
13 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317_CamaiDay3-903529.jpg
Gladys Jung Cranes performing at the 2024 Cama-i on March 17, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado
The Kassiglurmiut Dancers yuraq at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
14 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317_CamaiDay3-903926.jpg
The Kassiglurmiut Dancers yuraq at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan
Kassiglurmiut dancers performing at the 2024 Camai on March 17, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
15 of 31  — 240317_CamaiDay3-03000.jpg
Kassiglurmiut dancers performing at the 2024 Camai on March 17, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado
The Delta Illusions Dance company performs a variety of contemporary dance numbers at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
16 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317_CamaiDay3-904371.jpg
The Delta Illusions Dance company performs a variety of contemporary dance numbers at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan
The Kassiglurmiut Dancers yuraq at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
17 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317_CamaiDay3-903874.jpg
The Kassiglurmiut Dancers yuraq at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan
A dancer onstage with the Kassiglurmiut Dancers at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
18 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317_CamaiDay3-903999.jpg
A dancer onstage with the Kassiglurmiut Dancers at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan
Dancer performing with Byron Nicholai. March 17, 2024
19 of 31  — 240317_CamaiDay3-02848.jpg
Dancer performing with Byron Nicholai. March 17, 2024
Gabby Salgado
Byron Nicholai is joined onstage by youth from around the Y-K Delta at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
20 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317_CamaiDay3-903829.jpg
Byron Nicholai is joined onstage by youth from around the Y-K Delta at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan
Children from the audience at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival learn dance moves from the Flowzone Breakdancers.
21 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317_CamaiDay3-904069.jpg
Children from the audience at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival learn dance moves from the Flowzone Breakdancers.
MaryCait Dolan
Kassiglurmiut dancers performing at the 2024 Camai on March 17, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
22 of 31  — 240317_CamaiDay3-02989.jpg
Kassiglurmiut dancers performing at the 2024 Camai on March 17, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado
Qaspeqs of all sizes are shown off in the Cama-i Dance Festival Qaspeq Parade. March 17, 2024.
23 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317_CamaiDay3-904211.jpg
Qaspeqs of all sizes are shown off in the Cama-i Dance Festival Qaspeq Parade. March 17, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
From cartwheels to twirls, those who participated in the Cama-i Dance Festival's Qaspeq Parade show off their outfits onstage. March 17, 2024.
24 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317_CamaiDay3-904255.jpg
From cartwheels to twirls, those who participated in the Cama-i Dance Festival's Qaspeq Parade show off their outfits onstage. March 17, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
Linda Curda and Joann Hawk Andrew show off fun dances along with their qaspeqs. March 17, 2024.
25 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317_CamaiDay3-904188.jpg
Linda Curda and Joann Hawk Andrew show off fun dances along with their qaspeqs. March 17, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
Participants of the Qaspeq Parade show off funky poses along with their qaspeqs. March 17, 2024.
26 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317_CamaiDay3-904199.jpg
Participants of the Qaspeq Parade show off funky poses along with their qaspeqs. March 17, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
Elders dance across the stage in the Cama-i Dance Festival's first ever Qaspeq Parade. March 17, 2024.
27 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317_CamaiDay3-904290.jpg
Elders dance across the stage in the Cama-i Dance Festival's first ever Qaspeq Parade. March 17, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
Dozens of qaspeq-clad audience members line the stage of the Cama-i Dance Festival in its first ever Qaspeq Parade. March 17, 2024.
28 of 31  — 240317_CamaiDay3-03142.jpg
Dozens of qaspeq-clad audience members line the stage of the Cama-i Dance Festival in its first ever Qaspeq Parade. March 17, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
Nikki Corbett (far right) stands onstage with her qaspeq workshop students during the 2-24 Cama-i Dance Festival's Qaspeq Parade. March 17, 2024.
29 of 31  — 240317_CamaiDay3-03156.jpg
Nikki Corbett (far right) stands onstage with her qaspeq workshop students during the 2-24 Cama-i Dance Festival's Qaspeq Parade. March 17, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
The Qasgirmiut dancers close out the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 17, 2024.
30 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317-ASalonga-CamaiDay3-905035.jpg
The Qasgirmiut dancers close out the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 17, 2024.
Alex Salonga
The Qasgirmiut dancers close out the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 17, 2024.
31 of 31  — Camai Day 3/240317-ASalonga-CamaiDay3-905318.jpg
The Qasgirmiut dancers close out the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 17, 2024.
Alex Salonga

The 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival wrapped up on Sunday (March 17) with another nine hours of dancing, drumming and a colorful qaspeq parade. In total, throughout the weekend, groups spent more than 24 hours on stage, sharing their songs, drumming and dances.

The whole weekend festival reflected this year’s Cama-i theme: “Yuraq Paiciutekaput - Dance is our legacy.” Yuraq groups spanning generations joined visiting groups on stage to learn new dance forms. The weekend was dedicated to two influential Elders who died in the last year – the late Inuguarpak Stanley Anthony of Nightmute and the late Seliksuyar Bob Aloysius of Bethel.

“Up Close & Personal” sessions throughout the weekend gave Cama-i attendees and dancers a chance to learn more about what goes into a wide range of dance styles, from local yuraq groups to hoop dancers to breakdancers.

Throughout the weekend, festival attendees had the chance to sew their own qaspeqs, visit workshops on beading and drummaking, and browse scores of booths at the Native crafts fair. Volunteers served more than 700 meals at the Native Foods Dinner.

The festival is a testament to the power of volunteerism. Organizers spend uncountable hours organizing travel, performer schedules, and sponsorships to bring together the massive celebration of yuraq and other Indigenous and traditional dance.

While Bethel Regional High School will return to its normal operations at the start of a new school week and dance groups fly back home, the spirit of Cama-i Dance Festival follows the hundreds of performers and attendees into the coming year.

Cama-i will be back next year, featuring new and familiar groups, for another whirlwind weekend of community celebration and performance.
Arts, Culture & Community Features
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
See stories by Sage Smiley