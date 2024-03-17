© 2024 KYUK
Slideshow: Day two of the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published March 17, 2024 at 9:58 AM AKDT
A Nightmute Dancer onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
1 of 25  — 240316_CamaiDay2-901709.jpg
A Nightmute Dancer onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan
The crowd joins the beat of the Heart of the drums with yuraq at the 2024 Dance Festival.
2 of 25  — KYU02308.jpg
The crowd joins the beat of the Heart of the drums with yuraq at the 2024 Dance Festival.
Alexander Salonga
There's lots to see as a young audience member looks out at the dancers from the edge of the stage. March 16, 2024.
3 of 25  — 240316_CamaiDay2-902291.jpg
There's lots to see as a young audience member looks out at the dancers from the edge of the stage. March 16, 2024.
Gabby Salgado
A Nightmute elder joins a young dancer at the front of the Cama-i stage. March 16, 2024.
4 of 25  — 240316_CamaiDay2-901648.jpg
A Nightmute elder joins a young dancer at the front of the Cama-i stage. March 16, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
Kassiglurmiut dancers perform yuraq at the 2024 Camai Dance Festival.
5 of 25  — KYU02663.jpg
Kassiglurmiut dancers perform yuraq at the 2024 Camai Dance Festival.
Gabby Salgado
Kindergarteners from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik yuraq onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 16, 2024.
6 of 25  — 240316_CamaiDay2-01085.jpg
Kindergarteners from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik yuraq onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 16, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
A dancer from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
7 of 25  — 240316_CamaiDay2-900753.jpg
A dancer from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
Gabby Salgado
Elder enjoys native food at the Camai 2024 Dance Festival.
8 of 25  — KYU01957.jpg
Elder enjoys native food at the Camai 2024 Dance Festival.
Alexander Salonga
Elder enjoys native food at the Camai 2024 Dance Festival.
9 of 25  — KYU01925.jpg
Elder enjoys native food at the Camai 2024 Dance Festival.
Alexander Salonga
A dancer from Nightmute smiles onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 16, 2024.
10 of 25  — 240316_CamaiDay2-901480.jpg
A dancer from Nightmute smiles onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 16, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
Parents of Ayaprun Elitnaurvik kindergarteners join their children on the Cama-i stage. March 16, 2024.
11 of 25  — 240316_CamaiDay2-900706.jpg
Parents of Ayaprun Elitnaurvik kindergarteners join their children on the Cama-i stage. March 16, 2024.
Gabby Salgado
The Bethel Filipino Community Dancers wave vibrantly colored fans in a traditional Filipino fan dance. March 16, 2024 at the Cama-i Dance Festival.
12 of 25  — 240316_CamaiDay2-900979.jpg
The Bethel Filipino Community Dancers wave vibrantly colored fans in a traditional Filipino fan dance. March 16, 2024 at the Cama-i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan
The Bethel Filipino Community Dancers arrange their fans in a moving circle as part of a traditional Filipino fan dance at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 16, 2024.
13 of 25  — 240316_CamaiDay2-01274.jpg
The Bethel Filipino Community Dancers arrange their fans in a moving circle as part of a traditional Filipino fan dance at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 16, 2024.
Gabby Salgado
The Ladies of the Pacific dancers perform a Māori Haka onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
14 of 25  — 240316_CamaiDay2-902395.jpg
The Ladies of the Pacific dancers perform a Māori Haka onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan
The Ladies of the Pacific dancers onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 16, 2024.
15 of 25  — 240316_CamaiDay2-902567.jpg
The Ladies of the Pacific dancers onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 16, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
A dancer from the Flow Zone Dance Group at the 2024 Camai Dance Festival.
16 of 25  — KYU01605.jpg
A dancer from the Flow Zone Dance Group at the 2024 Camai Dance Festival.
Alexander Salonga
The Heart of the Drums beat once again in the BRHS gymnasium on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at the Cama-i Dance Festival.
17 of 25  — 240316_CamaiDay2-902969.jpg
The Heart of the Drums beat once again in the BRHS gymnasium on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at the Cama-i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan
The Yurartet Dancers at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
18 of 25  — 240316_CamaiDay2-901924.jpg
The Yurartet Dancers at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
Gabby Salgado
Drummers of all ages gathered on the Cama-i stage for the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 16, 2024.
19 of 25  — 240316_CamaiDay2-902942.jpg
Drummers of all ages gathered on the Cama-i stage for the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 16, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
The Delta Illusions Dance Company onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 16, 2024.
20 of 25  — 240316_CamaiDay2-902111.jpg
The Delta Illusions Dance Company onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 16, 2024.
Gabby Salgado
The contestants of the 2024 Miss Cama-i pageant with host Kelsey Wallace (center). From left to right, Marie Cup'aq Twitchell from Kasigluk, Lindsay Kuingaq Chief of Bethel, Lauren Kassatuq Konig from Bethel, and Tatiana Taanka Korthius from Bethel.
21 of 25  — 240316_CamaiDay2-903171.jpg
The contestants of the 2024 Miss Cama-i pageant with host Kelsey Wallace (center). From left to right, Marie Cup'aq Twitchell from Kasigluk, Lindsay Kuingaq Chief of Bethel, Lauren Kassatuq Konig from Bethel, and Tatiana Taanka Korthius from Bethel.
Gabby Salgado
Tatiana Taanka Korthius from Bethel wins the 2024 Miss Cama-i pageant.
22 of 25  — 240316_CamaiDay2-903282.jpg
Tatiana Taanka Korthius from Bethel wins the 2024 Miss Cama-i pageant.
Gabby Salgado
The Kassiglurmiut Dancers onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 16, 2024.
23 of 25  — 240316_CamaiDay2-903456.jpg
The Kassiglurmiut Dancers onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 16, 2024.
Gabby Salgado
The Sinquah Family Hoop Dancers at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
24 of 25  — 2Q2A9566-Enhanced-NR.jpg
The Sinquah Family Hoop Dancers at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
Josiah Swope
The Nightmute Dancers yuraq at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
25 of 25  — 2Q2A8891.jpg
The Nightmute Dancers yuraq at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
Josiah Swope

The longest day of the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival was packed with performances, festival traditions, and hundreds of servings of salmon and moose.

Elementary school dance groups from Bethel schools – Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat, Ayaprun Elitnaurvik and Gladys Jung – took to the stage on Saturday (March 16) for the first time this Cama-i.

Saturday’s lineup included almost all of the groups from the first day of the festival, plus Bethel Filipino Community Dancers, Flowzone Break Dancers from Anchorage, Upallret, and the Delta Illusion Dance Company.

Volunteers served up hundreds of pounds of salmon, moose, whitefish, dryfish, muktuk and akutaq at the Native Foods Dinner in the Bethel Regional High School cafeteria.

And after a day of interviews, a photo shoot, and serving Elders at dinner, Tatiana Taanka Korthuis from Bethel was crowned 2024 Miss Cama-i.

“I'm very excited. I'm honored,” Korthuis said, wearing her maroon sash and a new nasqurrun (dance headdress) shortly after being crowned Miss Cama-i. “I'd like to thank my family. I'd like to thank Kelsey [Wallace] for putting it together and everybody who made this happen.”

Korthuis will travel to the World Eskimo Indian Olympics in Fairbanks in July to represent the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

Cama-i 2024 is two-thirds done, but there’s still plenty of yuraq to come: Doors open for the last day of Cama-i at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday (March 17). Attendees can expect more than a dozen dance performances, as well as the Qaspeq Parade.
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
