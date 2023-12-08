Earring styles of Southwest Alaska are as diverse as their makers

9 of 17 — KYUK Exports Earrings/Selena-Malone-KBasile-9604.JPG

“When COVID hit and we had nothing to do, my girls and I would sit around trying to purchase earrings. And it was always a big race to see who could claim them first on Instagram. Finally, one day I said to my daughters, ‘why don’t we make them?’ Quarantine and all that was no fun. But we have really fond memories of just sitting around the table beading together, laughing and creating.” - Mikngayaq Selena Malone, Yup’ik Earring Artist