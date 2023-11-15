Alaska's musical game show, 'Parlor in the Round,' coming to Bethel on Nov. 17

Alaska’s musical game show, "Parlor in the Round," is coming to Bethel on Nov. 17. Three songwriters will take the stage to trade tunes, stories, and songwriting at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center. These include Bethel’s own Paul Basile, Alaska favorite Witty Youngman, and singer-songwriter Katie Martucci from New York City.

The show is hosted by Kevin Worrell, a lifelong musician who created "Parlor in the Round." He says it’s inspired by folk traditions of sharing stories through songs. In Bethel, the audience will be asked to get involved by submitting song prompts of their own.

"It’s a songwriter game show with an improv twist," Worrell said.

Worrell created the show a decade ago in Anchorage. Since then, it’s traveled to locations around Alaska and the lower 48, pairing nationally touring artists with Alaska songwriters.

"We often say that it kind of looks like dinner theater and kind of sounds like a house concert. And it kind of feels like improv comedy," Worrell said.

The event is being hosted by "Parlor in the Round" and the SouthWest Alaska Arts Group (SWAAG).

Tickets for the show, taking place on Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:00 p.m., can be purchased online:

Single Ticket:https://square.link/u/qDBwmkyX?src=sheet

Family Admission:https://square.link/u/mGQsvN3b?src=sheet