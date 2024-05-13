Apply for flood relief funding

From May 13, 2024 - July 8, 2024, residents of the Lower Kuskokwim and Yupiit Regional Education Attendance Area who sustained damages or emergency expenses related to the 2024 Spring Floods can apply for State Individual Assistance and Temporary Housing programs through the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Those eligible to apply for Individual Assistance include:

Any resident with primary residence, transportation, and/or personal property damages.

Any resident with medical/dental/funeral expenses as a direct result of the declared disaster.



Learn more and apply for Individual Assistance here..

This information was sourced from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.