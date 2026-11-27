Alaska will receive $273 million for the second year of the Rural Health Transformation Program, an increase of almost half a million dollars from year one. The program is federally funded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and aims to address the cost, accessibility and infrastructure of healthcare in the state. The program was implemented as part of the The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which will reduce Medicaid access in the state starting in January.

Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg said the award amount increase is a reflection of the state's work to meet CMS benchmarks.

"So, as an example, legislation was passed for pharmacists for expanded scope of practice and compact licensing for physicians, EMTs, physician assistants, and psychologists, and we have started working on the presidential fitness test," she said.

At the start of the program, the state agreed to meet strict requirements in order to get the full amount of possible funding: $1.3 billion dollars over five years.

Hedberg said the award amount every year can go up or down depending on how the state is progressing toward various milestones.

The state was unable, for example, to pass legislation last session that would create reciprocal nurse licensing with other states.

"So, if the nurse compact licensure does not pass in the next session, we will see a reduction in our grant award, and we are all well aware of that," she said.

The state has identified three additional areas of focus for the second year of projects. That includes the state's emergency medical services.

"They're under-resourced," Hedberg said. "They do not always get reimbursed for the services that they are providing, and they are a critical component of the healthcare system."

The state plans to announce which projects will receive funding for the second year as early as December.