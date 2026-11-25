A Wasilla woman died after walking into a spinning plane propeller in Big Lake on Tuesday, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Christina Blake, 38, drove onto a taxiway at the Big Lake Airport while a Taylorcraft F19 airplane was landing, troopers said in a statement posted online Wednesday. The plane was moving from the runway to the taxiway but stopped to wait for Blake’s SUV to move, troopers said.

“Blake exited the vehicle, approached the running aircraft, and walked into the airplane’s propeller while it was stationary,” the trooper statement said. “Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the female was declared deceased at the scene.”

Troopers do not believe Blake walked into the propeller intentionally, agency spokesperson Austin McDaniel said. She had gestured toward the plane before walking into the propeller, McDaniel said.

Blake did not have any apparent connection to the pilot, the plane or the airport, McDaniel said.

The pilot was uninjured, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.