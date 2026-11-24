Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan conceded Tuesday that he lost reelection to the seat he’s held for nearly 12 years.

“As I’ve always said I would, and out of respect for the people of Alaska and our democratic process, I accept the results certified by the Division of Elections,” he said by email and social media, a day after certification and a week after the Associated Press called the race for his opponent.

He did not mention or congratulate Sen.-elect Mary Peltola, who will become the first Democrat to serve Alaska in the Senate since Sullivan defeated Mark Begich in 2014.

Sullivan also referred to the candidate recruitment allegations that consumed the final days of the race: “Alaskans deserve confidence in the integrity of their elections, and I trust that the ongoing federal and state investigations will provide answers to the questions that remain,” he wrote.

Sullivan cried foul as soon as another Dan Sullivan — eventually listed on the ballot as Daniel J. Sullivan, Jr. — filed to run for the seat, in late May. The senator and his supporters said it was not just an attempt to draw votes away from the incumbent, but also to deceive and confuse voters. Those claims were bolstered by a New York Times story published a week before the election detailing an extensive Democratic operation to recruit the retired Petersburg teacher, which members of the Peltola team were said to have participated in.

Peltola herself said she wasn’t aware of the recruitment effort, and in the end, the Petersburg candidate’s votes weren’t decisive. If all of them were awarded to the incumbent Sullivan, Peltola would still have won by 7,700 votes.

Peltola will be sworn in with the new Congress on Jan. 3. Sullivan will remain in office until then.

