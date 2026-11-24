Gov.-elect Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins named an experienced Anchorage lawyer as his nominee for attorney general on Monday. In a news release, Kreiss-Tomkins’ transition team said the Democrat had tapped Jim Torgerson as his nominee to lead the Department of Law.

Torgerson has been a member of the Alaska bar for 41 years in public and private practice. He spent four years as the managing partner for the firm Stoel Rives, which has roughly 330 attorneys and offices spread across seven states and Washington, D.C. He returned to full-time litigation in 2020.

In the news release, Kreiss-Tomkins said he was “thrilled” Torgerson had agreed to serve as attorney general.

“Jim understands Alaska, the importance of public service, and the responsibility that comes with serving as our state’s chief legal officer,” Kreiss-Tomkins said. “The Department of Law has a vital role to play in ensuring state government works effectively, fairly, and in the best interest of Alaskans.

Kriess-Tomkins’ transition team declined a request to speak with Torgerson, saying he was unavailable. In the announcement, Torgerson said he was honored to be selected and said he’d serve “with integrity, fairness and a commitment to the people of Alaska.”

Torgerson is well-known and respected in Alaska’s small legal community, said former Alaska Attorney General Craig Richards, who served under former Gov. Bill Walker. Richards said Torgerson’s experience leading a large firm would translate well to the Department of Law.

“He has one of the larger, more prominent law firms. He's a great attorney, both in terms of his professionalism and his ethics and his, just, competency,” Richards said. “I think he'll make a great attorney general.”

Stoel Rives’ current managing partner, Melissa Jones, said Torgerson was a consensus-builder who listened thoughtfully to others’ perspectives. Jones said Torgerson’s effectiveness managing the firm from Anchorage, one of its smaller offices, showed he was well-prepared for his new role.

“Alaska will be very well served by his leadership,” she said in an interview.

Torgerson is the first department commissioner Kreiss-Tomkins has announced since winning the race. Kreiss-Tomkins has said he wants a “blended” cabinet with a mix of Democrats, Republicans and independents.

Torgerson is registered as nonpartisan, according to the Division of Elections, though state and federal records going back more than a decade show tens of thousands of dollars in campaign donations to Democrats and independents, plus moderate Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski. He has also donated more than $20,000 to Alaskans for Fair Courts, a nonpartisan watchdog group that has challenged the Dunleavy administration over what it saw as attempts to politicize the court system.

Richards, a registered Republican, said he saw Torgerson as a “non-political” pick for the post.

“That makes for good attorneys general,” he said. “If you look at our attorneys general in the past — I'm thinking about Av Gross, Bruce Botelho, a few others, Charlie Cole — they're all people that had strong practitioner backgrounds and had been longstanding lawyers and were good at their jobs, and they weren't just political people.”

Though Kreiss-Tomkins takes office at noon Dec. 7, Torgerson will join the administration “in early 2027,” the transition team said in its news release. Kreiss-Tomkins plans to name an acting attorney general “to ensure continuity and a smooth transition,” the release said.

Longtime Department of Law attorney Cori Mills has been the state’s acting attorney general since lawmakers rejected Dunleavy’s most recent appointee for the role, Stephen Cox, earlier this year.

The transition team has asked Mills and 127 other state employees to submit resignation letters as Kreiss-Tomkins prepares to take office, according to records first reported by the Alaska Landmine and confirmed by Alaska Public Media.

Transition team spokesperson Shannon Mason said the list was “purposely limited … in order to minimize disruption.”

“The transition team thoroughly reviewed exempt state of Alaska employees and identified positions that met the customary criteria for a gubernatorial transition to request resignation letters. This includes positions with policy-making authority, positions that speak on behalf of the administration, or positions that routinely access confidential policy deliberations,” Mason said via email.

Those who wish to stay on can submit a resume with their resignation and “will be considered on the same basis as other candidates,” Mason added.

Mills said in a statement she was proud of the work she and the Department of Law had done for the state spanning three governors’ administrations. Mills would like to stay with the department in some capacity, she said.

“I have been particularly honored to step in temporarily to lead some of the best attorneys and staff in the state in my role as Acting Attorney General,” Mills said. “If desired by the next administration, I look forward to continue serving the people of Alaska and supporting the next attorney general.”