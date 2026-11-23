U.S. Sen.-elect Mary Peltola has hired Raina Thiele, an Alaskan who served in the Obama and Biden administrations, as her chief of staff.

“She has been in D.C. for a number of years, and she is so highly regarded around the state. And so many people know her,” Peltola told Alaska Public Media on Monday. “And she's, you know, Alaska-born and raised, and has worked for the entire state in the past. So she really, I think, comes with a lot of expertise and experience and intellect.”

A chief sets the tone in a senator’s office. In addition to managing staff, a chief traditionally helps set priorities, acts as gatekeeper for the senator and serves as a proxy for her boss when interacting with other offices at the Capitol.

Thiele begins on solid-footing with Alaska’s senior U.S. senator. Lisa Murkowski once called her Alaska’s “secret agent” at the Obama White House, a contact Murkowski felt she could call on when she needed to get through to the administration.

Thiele grew up in several Alaska communities, urban and rural: Big Lake, Homer, Pedro Bay and Alexander Creek. She’s a member of the Pedro Bay tribe.

She has degrees from Harvard, Yale and Alaska’s Houston High School.

Among her prior positions, she was President Barack Obama’s lead tribal liaison. In the Biden administration, she worked as the Interior Department’s senior advisor on Alaska affairs. She’s of Dena’ina Athabascan, Yup’ik and German heritage and was the first Alaska Native person to hold that position.

“Senator-elect Peltola has always put Alaska first, and I look forward to helping her build a Senate office that reflects that commitment and delivers for Alaskans across the state,” she said in a statement issued by the campaign.