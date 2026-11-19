State election officials finished vote-counting and tabulated ranked choice results at a news conference in Juneau Wednesday night. Fourteen races for the state Legislature came down to tabulation. Some two-way races were also decided by a slim margin.

In the end, five Republicans are set to lose their seats, and four state House seats appear to have flipped to candidates aligned with a Democrat-heavy bipartisan coalition.

Alaska Public Media’s Eric Stone joined Alaska News Nightly host Casey Grove to break down the results.

The following transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Casey Grove: So, Eric, largely Democratic coalitions claimed another two years of control of the state House and Senate shortly after the election. Neither chamber flipped. But there will be a lot of new faces in the Legislature next year — what races stood out to you?

Eric Stone: It’s hard not to think of the southern Kenai Peninsula here. I saw this from Michael Armstrong in the Homer Independent Press — Homer and the surrounding area has been represented by a Republican in the state House continuously since 1991 — 35 years. But that’s about to change. Brent Johnson, a former borough assembly member running as an independent, won his race over incumbent Sarah Vance by just about 60 votes.

Find full election results here

It’s the second election in a row Johnson has challenged Vance. He challenged her in 2024 after she voted not to override one of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s vetoes of a school funding increase. He lost by nearly 500 votes.

Obviously, this year went a little differently. I asked him what resonated with the voters he talked to, and he told me three things: education, as you might expect. He says school closures have really weighed on communities. Another is fisheries — he says voters are frustrated over setnetting closures on the east side of Cook Inlet. And he says the national mood that propelled Democrats to victory had a role to play, too.

"President Trump — the world is finally seeing him for what he is, which is a conman and a cheat and a fake," Johnson said. "So I think all of those things affected the vote."

Johnson says he’s planning to join the Democratic coalition. He says their positions line up pretty well with his. So Johnson’s victory is one of the four state House flips from Republican control.

There were three other flips: independent Joy Beth Cottle won her race in the Fairbanks area over Republican Harmony Tomaszewski. The two other flips were in Anchorage — in the Sand Lake area, Democrat Denny Wells defeated Republican Mia Costello by eight points. And in a district on the north side of town that includes Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Democrat Cliff Groh won an open seat with 64% of the vote — Republican incumbent David Nelson didn’t seek reelection.

CG: So four state House seats flipped. There were also some interesting intra-Republican contests in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough — walk me through those.

ES: Yeah, this is fascinating. I’ll start with the closest race, and one of only two with what I’ll call a come-from-behind win. Big Lake Republican Rep. Kevin McCabe might wind up losing his seat to former Alaska Wildlife Troopers director and union leader Doug Massie.

That one has the honor of being the closest race. Though McCabe got 300-plus more first-choice votes than Massie, second-choice votes from supporters of Democrat Sandra Loomis gave Massie an extremely narrow edge after ranked choice tabulation: just three votes.

CG: Three votes?

ES: Yep, three votes. And this race is, in all likelihood, going to a recount. McCabe told the Mat-Su Sentinel he planned to request one, and the state pays for recounts in extremely close races like these.

So Massie isn’t celebrating yet. But I asked him — why did voters pick you over McCabe? And he says a lot of it comes down to his attitude.

Massie says if he does end up winning, he’ll join the all-Republican minority caucus. But he says he’s going to be willing to work with Democrats and independents, including the incoming governor. He says he doesn’t see eye to eye with Democrats on a lot of social issues — for one, Massie is pro-life — but he sees areas to build common ground.

"I might be the guy that gets admonished for voting outside of you know the minority lines, because if it's right for Alaska, I'm going to vote that way. If it's right for the people, I'm going to vote that way," Massie said.

Of course, that’s if the recount goes his way. And there are two more intra-Republican races in recount territory — Ken McCarty beat Gina Wall for an Eagle River seat by about two dozen votes, and Sutton Republican Rep. Garret Nelson won reelection by just four votes after tabulation.

One more contest to mention here — Wasilla Republican Sen. Cathy Tilton lost her seat to fellow conservative Ryan Berry. That’s another come-from-behind win — second choice votes from another Republican and a Democrat on the ballot gave Berry a solid 450-plus-vote win.

No seats changed control in the state Senate, but the bipartisan majority shrank nonetheless as three Republicans left for the minority caucus — it’ll be a razor-thin 11-9 in the Senate, which could make some things difficult for the majority.

CG: Alright, so those are some of the changes in the Legislature. We’ve also gotten some news on Democratic Gov.-elect Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins’ gubernatorial transition — what are the highlights there?

ES: Well, first of all, he has named his three transition team co-chairs: Republican former Sen. Click Bishop, Democratic Native leader Ana Hoffman and independent nonprofit leader Carol Gore. And he’s also named his chief of staff — that’ll be Ira Slomski-Pritz, a partner at the political consulting firm Ship Creek Group. Leading his budget office will be Alexei Painter, who had until now been the head of the Legislative Finance Division.

And Becky Windt Pearson will advise the transition on the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority. And on that note, Kreiss-Tomkins is calling on AIDEA to more or less pause work, or at least decision-making, on millions in potential projects. He issued a statement calling on its board to postpone planned votes to approve what he describes as “potentially irreversible spending” as Gov. Mike Dunleavy prepares to leave office on Dec. 7. The board actually met today, and they’ll continue their meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.