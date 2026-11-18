Alaska election officials are scheduled to finish counting ballots and tabulate ranked choice winners in races where no candidate got more than 50% of the first-choice vote at a news conference Wednesday evening.

Tabulation will determine the unofficial winners of Alaska’s lone U.S. House race and more than a dozen legislative contests.

Ballot-level ranking data released by the Division of Elections, analyzed by Alaska Public Media, shows Republican Congressman Nick Begich is likely to beat Democrat-backed independent Bill Hill in the U.S. House race.

The Associated Press has called the U.S. Senate race for Democrat Mary Peltola and the governor’s race for Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins. Both candidates have gotten more than 50% of the vote.

The results tabulated by the Division of Elections will remain unofficial until a review board certifies the election. That’s scheduled for Nov. 25, and it would start a five-day clock for anyone wishing to request a recount.

Gavel Alaska will stream the tabulation news conference live starting at 5 p.m. Election officials plan to tabulate the results sometime “after” 5 p.m., a division spokesperson said.

It happens quickly — seconds for each race. If you’d like to prepare yourself for all the action, check out a replay of 2024’s tabulation.

