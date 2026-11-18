Congressman Nick Begich III has won a second term in the U.S. House.

Begich took 47.5% of the first-choice ballots, almost 6 percentage points ahead of his nearest rival, independent candidate Bill Hill. After Libertarian Jim McDermott and Democrat Eric Hafner, a New York prisoner, were eliminated and their ballots reallocated, Hill finished with 48.65 % to Begich’s 51.35%

Hill said he called Begich to congratulate him and wish him well "because all Alaskans have a stake in his success."

"This campaign has always been about taking power back from the DC elites and putting it in the hands of the hardworking people of Alaska," Hill said by email after the tabulation. "While we did not prevail in this election, we will continue that fight together."

Begich is an ally of President Donald Trump and supported most Trump administration initiatives. He also claimed a freshman record: He sponsored 14 bills that passed the House.

He is the nephew of former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich. Another uncle, Tom Begich, is a former state senator who ran for governor this year. His grandfather, also named Nick Begich, was Alaska’s sole congressman from 1971 until his death in late 1972 in a plane crash.

Unlike the other Alaska politicians in his family, Nick Begich III is a Republican. He often credits his conservative outlook to being raised partly by his maternal grandparents in Florida.

Hill was a first-time candidate who won the endorsement of the Democratic Party. He is a retired educator and commercial fisherman from the Bristol Bay region.

Hill’s campaign raised more than $2.6 million, and super PACs spent more than $11 million to promote him.

He had to compete not only against Begich, but also against Hafner, a fringe candidate who is serving a long sentence in a New York prison. Hafner has never lived in Alaska and raised no money of his own, but he ran as a Democrat. Hill’s campaign and other groups supporting it bought ads telling voters not to fall for Hafner — a “fake Democrat,” as some of the ads put it. But Hafner still got about 23,000 votes, more than the difference between the two front-runners. If most of his voters had ranked the Democrat-endorsed candidate, Hill would have surpassed Begich. But fewer than half did. Even more Hafner voters ranked no other candidate.

The new congressional term begins Jan. 3.