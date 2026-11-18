Five Republican incumbents in the Alaska Legislature lost their bids for a new term as election officials tallied final unofficial results and settled ranked choice races on Wednesday.

Two Alaska House seats, in Homer and the Anchorage neighborhood of Sand Lake, represent pickups for the Democrat-dominated bipartisan coalition in control of the chamber. Independent Brent Johnson beat Homer Republican Rep. Sarah Vance by 59 votes, and Democrat Denny Wells defeated Republican Mia Costello by a much wider eight-point margin.

In Wasilla, Sen. Cathy Tilton lost her reelection contest to mortgage broker Ryan Berry by more than 450 votes. Tilton’s loss comes after the Anchorage Daily News reported in October that Tilton had a “predatory” relationship with a teenager who worked for her in the 1990s. Tilton has maintained that she did not break the law.

Two other House races are intraparty contests in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and surrounding areas. In Wasilla, challenger Stephen Wright defeated incumbent Rep. Elexie Moore by 46 votes.

And in the western Mat-Su, former Alaska Wildlife Trooper Doug Massie defeated Big Lake Rep. Kevin McCabe by just three votes after ranked choice tabulation. Second-choice votes from voters who favored the Democrat in the race, Sandra Loomis, gave Massie the win.

In another Mat-Su House contest, Republican Garret Nelson won a new term over challenger Steve Menard by a four-vote margin following tabulation.

Those races might be headed for a recount. Alaska law provides for state-funded recounts in races where the margin of victory is less than 0.5% or 20 votes. Candidates have five days to request a recount once the results are certified.

Several open seats also saw close races. In Fairbanks, fire captain Joy Beth Cottle, an independent, defeated Republican Harmony Tomaszewski by more than 250 votes in the race to represent House District 34. And in Eagle River’s House District 24, a one-on-one race between Republicans came down to the second choices of write-in voters with both candidates under 50%. Ken McCarty bested Gina Wall by 26 votes in that race after tabulation.

In other ranked choice contests, Kodiak Republican Louise Stutes and Dillingham independent Bryce Edgmon, two sitting state House leaders, comfortably won races to replace retiring members of the Senate’s governing bipartisan coalition. Republican George Rauscher, a member of the all-GOP minority caucus, won his race by more than 1,500 votes.

Evelynn Trefon, a Newhalen Democrat, won a four-way race to replace Edgmon in House District 37. And in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, Democratic Rep. Nellie Jimmie of Toksook Bay fended off a challenge from former Bethel Democratic Rep. C.J. McCormick in another four-way race.

Both the state House and Senate are set to remain under bipartisan coalition control.

The precise size of the House’s majority caucus is unclear, but the state Senate majority caucus’ margin will be a razor-thin 11-9. Three Republicans left what had been a 14-member coalition over concerns it could swing too far to the left after Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins’ election as governor.

The election is due to be certified Nov. 25.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly described Ken McCarty as an incumbent.