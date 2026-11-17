The native village of Klukwan, near Haines, had the highest voter turnout of any precinct in Alaska for this month’s general election.

Just over 70% of registered voters in the small community voted, according to unofficial election results posted late last week. Statewide, turnout stands at about 47% .

“People feel that this is how you get your voices heard is putting it to the vote,” said Chilkat Indian Village President Kimberley Strong. “And I appreciate the community for taking that responsibility.”

Strong said the community’s population is probably close to about 80 people right now. Seventy are registered to vote, and 50 showed up to the polls. Asked about local voter engagement efforts this year, Strong said the approach was pretty straightforward.

“Our tribal council and tribal administration just put a flyer out to everybody the day before voting on Monday to remind everybody to get out to vote,” Strong said. “We didn't do any politicking on who anybody should vote for or how anybody should vote, but just go and vote.”

Seventy percent is a big number, even for a community with a long history of strong voter engagement.

“It’s remarkable,” said Michelle Sparck, who runs Get Out the Native Vote, a statewide voter mobilization group. “It’s remarkable statewide, it’s probably remarkable nationwide.”

This year represents something of a comeback for Klukwan, where 75% of registered voters turned out for the 1982 election and a whopping 81% turned out a decade later. Those numbers had fallen into the 50s — which is still above average — before bouncing back this year.

“It doesn’t matter how small the population is. The fact that they had that kind of active citizenry and civic engagement to the effect that over seven out of 10 people bothered to vote in an off year, it’s really extraordinary,” Sparck said. “And it's something that should be recognized and celebrated, and matched.”

She said many tribally affiliated precincts across the state also showed up in force . Western Alaska’s House District 39, which includes Norton Sound and parts of the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta, saw more than 50% turnout in five different precincts.

Sparck also highlighted a number of other communities in Southeast with strong turnout, including Angoon and Kake.

