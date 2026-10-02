Outside groups pour millions into Alaska's governor, congressional races

Independent expenditure groups are pouring tens of millions of dollars into Alaska’s races for governor and Congress.

The Republican Governors Association donated some $1.6 million to a new group in late September called Kodiak PAC. It aims to boost Republicans in the governor’s race, according to filings with state regulators.

Around the same time, a group calling itself Forward Frontier for JKT brought in more than $1.3 million in support of Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins. That came from the Democratic Governors Association, a group called Democratic Action and the public employee union AFSCME , the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. It’s hosting a website urging Alaskans to leave Republicans off their ranked choice ballots this November.

“The DGA is proud to help ensure JKT is elected governor this November so he can deliver the change Alaskans are looking for,” spokesperson Joanna Warshaw said in an emailed statement.

Neither group would discuss their plans for the money, and they’ve yet to report any spending to regulators.

Separately, a group called Putting Alaskans First has raised nearly $1 million since the August primary. The money comes largely from the political arms of various unions, including $350,000 from AFSCME, $175,000 from the National Education Association, $80,000 from the American Federation of Teachers and $75,000 each from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Service Employees International Union, plus additional contributions from local union groups.

Putting Alaskans First plans to run radio ads supporting Kreiss-Tomkins and opposing the three Republican candidates, according to campaign filings. Most of its spending so far has favored state legislative candidates who have supported bipartisan coalitions in the House and Senate.

Meanwhile, independent expenditure groups have spent more than $31 million in Alaska’s Senate race and more than $6 million in the House race since the August primary, according to federal filings.

Outreach opposing candidates accounts for 70% of that spending. Independent groups backing Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan have outspent those campaigning for Democratic former Congresswoman Mary Peltola by nearly $7 million.

The House race is more even when it comes to outside spending. Groups supporting Republican Congressman Nick Begich III have spent about as much as those backing independent Bill Hill, with each spending roughly $3 million since the primary.

Independent expenditure groups can’t coordinate with candidates. Candidates for governor are due to report their own direct fundraising Monday, and federal candidate filings are due Oct. 15.

