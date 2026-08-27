Troopers identify pilot and 3 passengers killed in Seldovia plane crash

Four people died in a plane crash in the Kenai Peninsula community of Seldovia Wednesday, state troopers say.

Troopers were alerted to the crash at around 1:18 p.m., according to a dispatch . A Piper PA-24 had traveled to Seldovia from Merrill Field in Anchorage before it crashed.

Clint Johnson, the National Transportation Safety Board’s chief for the Alaska region, said details were limited, and the pilot may have been taking off or on a go-around when the plane crashed.

“The airplane was taking off to the south, ended up crashing into what they refer to as a slough,” Johnson said. “The airplane was submerged in about 16-17 feet of water.”

Officials said troopers were able to recover the victims’ bodies from the wreckage at about 6:30 p.m. after the tide had fallen. Pilot Eric Middlebrook, 68, of Anchorage was found dead with three passengers from California: Ronald Schmidt, 65, Lance Schmidt, 20, and Daniel Simons, 82.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

Johnson with the NTSB said an investigator is heading to Seldovia Thursday afternoon. He said Seldovia’s tides will impact the investigation.

“His plan is to be able to get out there, document it to the best of his ability, while the tide's out, and then go into the wreckage recovery,” Johnson said. “They'll sling that wreckage out of where it is, either take it back to the Seldovia Airport or take it right back to Homer, where we can continue our investigation.”

This is the second fatal plane crash in Alaska in less than a week. On Aug. 20, a charter plane carrying eight people crashed in the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site in Southwest Alaska during a second landing attempt. All eight people died in the crash.

This is a developing story.

Alena Naiden contributed reporting.

