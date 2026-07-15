Three cases of cyclosporiasis recorded in Alaska since May

Three cases of cyclosporiasis have been recorded since May in Alaska, but epidemiologists say it's too early to say whether the cases are part of the national outbreak, mostly concentrated in the Midwest. Two of the Alaska cases involved International travel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have documented more than 1600 cases since May and tied 400 to the outbreak. The illness is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with feces, but epidemiologists have not yet identified the source.

Joe McLaughlin, head epidemiologist for Alaska, said it's always important to be vigilant with food safety.

"You never know whether it's cyclospora or E. coli or what have you," he said. "There are all sorts of foodborne pathogens that can be present in produce that we buy from the grocery store, and so it's just a good idea to get in the practice of washing your fruits and vegetables thoroughly before you consume them."

McLaughlin said Alaskans should wash fruits and veggies well, even those that say they're pre-washed or 'ready-to-eat.' He said the pathogen is killed when cooked and it doesn't typically pass from person to person.

Symptoms of the illness vary but can include watery diarrhea and abdominal pain, vomiting, low fever or flu-like symptoms, which can last for weeks. He said anyone who develops ongoing symptoms should visit a clinician

"If you've got repeated bouts of watery diarrhea that just doesn't seem to be going away, that would be an indication to go in and get tested," he said.

The illness is easily treated with antibiotics.