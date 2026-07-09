At least 1 dead as Glenn Highway collision snarls traffic near Eagle River

At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle collision on the Glenn Highway north of Anchorage, police say.

Police say officers responded to a part of the highway near Eagle River called the “S curves” near the weight station at around 8 a.m. Thursday in response to a reported collision. At least one person died in the collision, which involved multiple vehicles, according to Anchorage police.

One of the highway’s southbound lanes reopened about noon Thursday, and two lanes are open for northbound traffic, police said.

This is a developing story.