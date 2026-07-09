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At least 1 dead as Glenn Highway collision snarls traffic near Eagle River

Alaska Public Media | By Wesley Early
Published July 9, 2026 at 12:55 PM AKDT
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Travelers headed toward Anchorage sit in traffic on the Glenn Highway after a fatal accident near the Highland exit on July 9, 2026

At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle collision on the Glenn Highway north of Anchorage, police say.

Police say officers responded to a part of the highway near Eagle River called the “S curves” near the weight station at around 8 a.m. Thursday in response to a reported collision. At least one person died in the collision, which involved multiple vehicles, according to Anchorage police.

One of the highway’s southbound lanes reopened about noon Thursday, and two lanes are open for northbound traffic, police said.

This is a developing story. 
Alaska State News
Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
See stories by Wesley Early