2 dead and 1 hospitalized as Glenn Highway collision snarls traffic near Eagle River
Police say two people are dead after a four-vehicle collision on the Glenn Highway north of Anchorage that shut down the highway’s southbound lanes for several hours.
Officers responded to a part of the highway near Eagle River called the “S curves” near a weigh station at around 8 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup crossed the median from the northbound lanes to the southbound lanes, hitting a GMC Acadia, a Ford Explorer and a Kia Soul. Police say the drivers of the F-150 and Kia Soul were both killed in the collision. Paramedics took a child passenger from the Kia Soul to a hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.
The names of the two people who died have not been released publicly.
Police said all lanes of the highway were re-opened mid-Thursday afternoon.
This story has been updated.