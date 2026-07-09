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2 dead and 1 hospitalized as Glenn Highway collision snarls traffic near Eagle River

Alaska Public Media | By Wesley Early
Published July 9, 2026 at 12:55 PM AKDT
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Travelers headed toward Anchorage sit in traffic on the Glenn Highway after a fatal accident near the Highland exit on July 9, 2026

Police say two people are dead after a four-vehicle collision on the Glenn Highway north of Anchorage that shut down the highway’s southbound lanes for several hours.

Officers responded to a part of the highway near Eagle River called the “S curves” near a weigh station at around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup crossed the median from the northbound lanes to the southbound lanes, hitting a GMC Acadia, a Ford Explorer and a Kia Soul. Police say the drivers of the F-150 and Kia Soul were both killed in the collision. Paramedics took a child passenger from the Kia Soul to a hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

The names of the two people who died have not been released publicly.

Police said all lanes of the highway were re-opened mid-Thursday afternoon.

This story has been updated.

Alaska State News
Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
See stories by Wesley Early