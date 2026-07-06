© 2026 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump pardons Wasilla mechanic who removed anti-pollution devices from diesel pickups

Alaska Public Media | By Liz Ruskin
Published July 6, 2026 at 5:22 PM AKDT
Fresh snow April 8, 2021 on a pair of pickups in East Anchorage
Casey Grove
/
Alaska Public Media
Fresh snow on a pair of pickups in seen in East Anchorage in 2021. Mackenzie Spurlock of Wasilla was accused of altering 20 diesel vehicles, mostly pickups.

WASHINGTON — President Trump has pardoned a diesel mechanic from Wasilla who was convicted of removing pollution-control equipment from diesel vehicles.

Trump granted full clemency on Friday to Mackenzie Spurlock, co-owner of Matanuska Diesel.

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan celebrated Spurlock’s pardon. He and other critics of the anti-pollution equipment say it often fails in temperatures lower than 12 degrees, sometimes leaving drivers with a vehicle that could only go 5 miles per hour.

Sullivan sponsored a bill that would require the Environmental Protection Agency to rewrite its rule to accommodate cold-climates. At a hearing in March, Sullivan said the D.C. lawyers writing the rules don’t feel their impact.

“It's the truck drivers, mechanics, equipment operators, farmers out on remote highways doing the hard work that keeps our communities supplied and our economy moving,” Sullivan said.

Spurlock was accused of disabling emissions equipment on pickup trucks and a van — 20 vehicles in all, his attorney wrote, at about $1,500 per job. His pardon was announced along with those of seven other men convicted of Clean Air Act violations. They either removed required devices from diesel vehicles or sold equipment to do the conversions.

Anti-pollution advocates oppose weakening the law that reduced smog in American cities. At the March hearing, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said the pollution-control equipment for diesel vehicles dramatically reduced emissions of nitrogen oxide, or NOx.

“NOx causes lung disease, reproductive issues, birth defects, kidney problems, nerve damage, autoimmune disease, and cancer,” he said.

Spurlock did not respond to a phone message left at his shop.

He was charged in 2023, pleaded guilty and was sentenced last year to five years probation. The pardon restores all his civil rights.
Alaska State News
Liz Ruskin
Liz Ruskin is the Washington, D.C., correspondent at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at lruskin@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Liz Ruskin