Alaska is a dud at the Great American State Fair

WASHINGTON — All 50 states have space at the Great American State Fair, underway now on the National Mall, but only some states approach greatness.

Michigan, for instance, homestate of Kellogg’s, is giving away little bags of cereal and Michigan-grown potato chips. It’s got a prize wheel and quizzes. It even has a life-sized Michigan cow with squirting udders, so visitors can practice their milking skills.

The Wisconsin booth has a cow and a 2026 limited edition Harley Davidson motorcycle. Visitors climb aboard for selfies.

“Welcome, to the state of Wisconsin,” an especially enthusiastic greeter calls out, again and again. “State of cheese, baby!”

Outside the air-conditioned tents, the day is sweltering. Many big-name entertainers pulled out of the event, saying President Trump politicized it. That gives extra prominence to the state booths. Some are fun. Some are duds. Alaska’s is the latter.

Ken Rinke walked in and blinked.

“There’s nobody here,” he said.

He and his wife, Mary Rinke, are from north of Detroit. They drove to D.C., with their next door neighbors.

“Eight and a half hours,” he said. “Because we love our country.”

“Absolutely,” Mary agreed. “The state fair. We love our country. We wanted to see everything. We knew it was going to be representative of the 50 states. This is exactly why we’re here.”

Liz Ruskin / Alaska Public Media Here's how the Alaska booth at the Great American State Fair looked on June 27, 2026. Hawaii is adjacent— just like on many maps.

But at the Alaska booth they saw just Alaska-theme wallpaper and a small table. The 49th state shares a tent with Hawaii, which is equally empty.

It’s not clear why Alaska isn’t represented at the Great American State Fair. The governor’s office did not respond to emailed questions.

The Rinkes are disappointed.

“A lot of people don't know how to explore Alaska,” Mary said. “I've already been on an Alaskan cruise. I want to come back, and I want to see inland. It would have been nice to talk to people.”

She described the booth as a missed marketing opportunity.

The Alaska Travel Industry Association said it had no role in the decision, but President Jillian Simpson said Tuesday that, at the request of the lieutenant governor, the association just sent some trip-planning guides to leave in the Alaska booth.

The lieutenant governor’s office didn’t respond to emailed questions either.

Alaska wasn’t alone in its lameness. At least 10 states had little to no presence. Unlike Alaska, many of them have Democratic leaders and some cited Trump’s politicized event planning.