Where to celebrate Independence Day in Alaska

Many Alaskans are heading out of town for the long weekend to celebrate July Fourth, which is also America’s 250th anniversary this year. So for this edition of The Anchorage Weekender , we rounded up ways to observe the holiday across the state.

Anchorage

From carnival rides, live music and a beer garden for those 21 and older, the state’s largest city will go all out for the Fourth of July along the Delaney Parkstrip (W. 9th Avenue) on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a parade through downtown at 11 a.m., with floats, big rigs and performances.

Later, baseball fans can watch a double header at Mulcahy Stadium (498 E. 16th Ave.) between the Anchorage Glacier Pilots and the Anchorage Bucs at 7 and 10 p.m. General admission is $20.

Girdwood

Thousands of people crowd the ski town each year for Forest Fair , a festival at the fairgrounds (Mile 2.2 Alyeska Hwy). The three-day festival features dozens of local Alaskan vendors selling a wide variety of hand-crafted items, including food. (And yes, Talkeetna Spinach Bread will be there.) Over a dozen bands are scheduled to perform throughout the weekend. There’s no admission fee. The fair opens at 11 a.m., closing at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Kenai

A parade on Saturday will wind its way through town commencing at the Kenai Green Strip (400 Main St Loop), followed by a celebration that includes music, vendors, kids activities and more.

Seward

Fourth of July festivities in Seward start on Thursday at 2 p.m. with vendors sprawled along Fourth Avenue. Then, on Friday starting at 10 a.m., attendees can participate in more than a dozen activities, including a fish toss, musical chairs, tug of war, and a hot dog eating contest, ending with a fireworks show at midnight. The festival wraps up Sunday with a parade at 1 p.m.

Many racers wear various costumes during Seward's Mount Marathon race, a grueling Fourth of July tradition. July 4, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

On Saturday, watch competitors race up over 3,000 feet of elevation as part of the annual Mount Marathon Race . The starting line is at Fourth Avenue and Adams Street. Young competitors will start at 9 a.m., followed by men at 11:05 a.m., and women at 2:05 p.m.

Homer

Head to Pioneer Avenue on Saturday for the city’s Fourth of July parade from 3 to 4 p.m. This year’s theme is “America the Beautiful.” After the parade, the Homer Education and Recreation Center (450 Sterling Hwy.) will house live music, free food, kids activities and a beer garden til 8 p.m.

Wasilla

A parade will wind through downtown Wasilla at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a picnic at Iditapark (594 W. Nelson Ave) with free hot dogs and live music.

Talkeetna

A parade will loop down Main Street at noon on Saturday.

Valdez

The city’s annual Fourth of July festival on Saturday includes a parade, vendor market, bike decorating, bounce houses, live music and a free community picnic.

Fairbanks

A community celebration at Pioneer Park (2300 Airport Way) on Saturday at 10 a.m. includes lawn games, train rides, live music and more. At 1 p.m., attendees will eat cake and sing Happy Birthday to America. The Red Hackle Pipe Band will march through the park at 2 p.m.

The Alaska Week of Dreams’ closing ceremony is on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Growden Memorial Field (201 Wilbur Street). The festivities include cultural and musical performances, along with a flag procession. Tickets range from $8 to $18.50 and include admission to the 7 p.m. Goldpanners game against the San Diego Stars.

North Pole

The Fourth of July festival at North Pole Grange (2800 Grange Rd.) on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. is a free community event that includes live music and performances, vendors, kids activities and more.

Juneau

Watch big rigs and floats parade through the capital city starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at 8th Street and Egan Dr. In Douglas , there’s a parade at 2 p.m., along with field races, a soapbox derby, live music, hot dogs and a sandcastle competition. If you’re participating in the parade, you can decorate your bike , trike, scooter or wagon for the parade at the Douglas Library Parking Garage (1016 3rd St.) on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Kodiak

The biggest island in Alaska has a huge celebration for Independence Day with a parade, treasure hunt, Coast Guard flyovers and a golf tournament. You can also browse handmade goods , artwork, jewelry and more at BearTown Market (111 Rezanof Dr.) from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Nome

Head down to Front Street at 11 a.m. on Saturday for a jam-packed day of festivities . There’s multiple games individuals can compete in, including bicycle and foot races, a shoe scramble and pie eating contest. After, head to the Volunteer Fire Department (500 Bering St.) for a free ice cream cone.