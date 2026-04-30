Bidding opens for King Cove air service provider

The federal government is looking for an airline to serve the small Eastern Aleutian community of King Cove for the next two years.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has opened up bidding for King Cove’s Essential Air Service contract, according to an April 14 order from the department .

Essential Air Service is a program that subsidizes airfare in mainly rural communities around the country where it would otherwise be unviable for airlines to provide service. Several Aleutian communities are part of the program, including Akutan, Atka and the Pribilof Island communities St. Paul and St. George.

Carter Uttecht grew up in King Cove, and is currently attending college in Idaho, from where he makes frequent trips back home. He says the program is crucial for providing regular flights.

“This is important,” he said. “They bring mail, they bring freight, they bring passengers, and so having that essential service is what allows them to do that.”

The department is seeking proposals for the contract, which begins Dec. 1.

Right now, Grant Aviation serves King Cove under the program, but its two-year contract expires at the end of the year. The Alaska-based regional airline provides roughly a dozen scheduled flights weekly between King Cove and the regional airport in Cold Bay, and receives roughly $1.6 million in the federal subsidy.

Federal officials say they will base their choice on cost, reliability and community input.

King Cove is a largely Unangax̂ fishing community near the end of the Alaska Peninsula. It relies on a single gravel airstrip, which city officials say is closed due to weather about 100 days per year.

The community for decades has advocated for more robust travel infrastructure, most notably a road to Cold Bay’s airport . Some say travel complications have led to unnecessary deaths when planes couldn’t get out for Medevacs.

Airlines have until May 14 to submit proposals.

