Alaskans flock to U.S. Capitol to pitch economic development

WASHINGTON — Alaska normally has three people — two senators and a House member — at the U.S. Capitol arguing for federal land and natural resources policies that boost the state’s economy.

Last week, 150 Alaskans fanned out across the Capitol to make the case for their industries, ranging from drilling and mining to tourism and fishing.

Alaska State Chamber president Kati Cappozi is an organizer of the "Alaskans on the Hill" lobbying mission. She said the goal is to reach out to Congress members of other states.

"We heard from our senators, Sen. Murkowski and Sen. Sullivan, a couple years ago that they needed our help, that they needed the real-life stories of Alaskans. They can't do it all by themselves," she said.

Industry priorities vary, and sometimes conflict. Cappozi said the issue the Alaskans would likely bring up most is the need to reform federal permitting, to speed the process and add certainty.

“We have a real opportunity," she said, "because I think for the first time ever, a lot of renewable folks and oil and gas folks are working together to say ‘We need this for all of our industries.' So it’s kind of a unique moment in time.”

The U.S. House has passed permitting reform bills but it’s not clear they can pass in the Senate. Opponents are leery of shortcuts on environmental protection.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski told the Alaska advocates not to forget that their industries need a strong workforce, too. She said that takes housing, good schools and affordable health care for families.

This was the third year for Alaskans on the Hill, and organizers expect to be back next year, too.