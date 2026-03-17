Iditarod dog, Charley, dies outside Elim

A dog in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race died outside the village checkpoint of Elim, according to a statement Tuesday from race officials.

Charley, a 4-year-old on veteran musher Mille Porsild’s team, is the first dog to die in the 2026 race. Elim is about 850 miles into the 1,000-mile race to Nome.

The Iditarod requires dogs to undergo veterinary checks and evaluations before the race starts, including blood tests and an ECG evaluation to check for heart abnormalities. Charley passed all of those, the Iditarod statement said.

“Charley has been flown to Unalakleet where a necropsy will be conducted by a board-certified veterinary pathologist to make every attempt to determine the cause of death,” the Iditarod statement said.

It was Charley’s first season with the team, according to a Facebook post from Porsild in early March. Porsild said Charley’s superpower was the dog’s “adamant over-the-top attitude and drive.”

Race rules say if a dog dies, a musher must voluntarily drop out of the race or will be withdrawn unless the dog died due to an “unpreventable hazard,” like a run-in with a moose.

According to the 2026 rule handbook , that rule is under consideration.

Race officials did not immediately respond to questions about whether Porsild would scratch or be withdrawn.

Last year, another 4-year-old dog died on the trail . Veterinarians performed a necropsy but did not determine a cause of death. They discovered the dog, Ventana, was pregnant.