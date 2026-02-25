State lawmakers consider bill to increase insurance coverage for prostheses

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would require insurance companies to increase coverage for prosthetic and orthotic devices. State Rep. Andy Josephson, a Democrat from Anchorage, introduced the bill, but it’s being championed by two Alaskans with personal knowledge of the issue.

Justine Bright, an Anchorage resident who needs extensive orthotic braces because of a serious ankle injury, said she needs multiple orthotic devices to do all the activities she enjoys. But, she said, insurance won’t cover another device.

“I'm wearing this ankle-foot orthotic, and it goes up to almost my knee, and it takes a lot of the weight off of my foot and ankle and kind of distributes it better around my leg,” she said. “This is awesome for hiking, backpacking or going to the gym, but it's challenging for things like cross-country skiing.”

She said it’s important to remember that insurance covers surgeries and treatment for injured able-bodied people to return to activities. This bill aims to ensure people with limb loss or limb difference are treated the same.

Alison Kahn makes, fits and maintains prosthetic and orthotic devices and partnered with Bright to advocate for the bill. She said right now, insurance usually only covers one everyday prosthetic per patient, but they aren’t designed for athletics or some outdoor activities.

“What happens is people are actually trying to run or trying to fish on these more expensive ‘everyday drivers,’ we call them, and the result is more injuries,” she said. “They're putting themselves at risk, and they're also putting the device at risk because it's not the right tool for the job.”

She said many everyday prosthetics aren’t waterproof or good for use in the shower, which makes hygiene trickier.

Kahn and Bright are working with a national organization supporting similar legislation in other states. Several states have already passed a version of the bill into law. Kahn said in the long term it would save the state on health care costs because it would reduce health costs associated with sedentary lifestyles.