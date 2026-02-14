Summer ferry schedule open for bookings

The Alaska Marine Highway System released its summer ferry schedule Thursday, with no changes for the Aleutians. The MV Tustumena is scheduled to make five chain runs between June and September, roughly the same schedule since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when sailings were cut in half.

The Tusty — the oldest ship in the fleet — turns 62 this year and has missed sailings in recent years due to weather and repairs. Most recently, the Alaska Department of Transportation cancelled the Tustumena’s Sept. 6 Dutch Harbor stop due to a fall storm.

A replacement vessel has been in the works for years, but the project has been stymied by funding and logistics.

The project is currently out to bid , but it’s not the first time the state has solicited for builders. The initial build contract went out to bid in 2022, but no shipyards put forward any offers.

“We’re actively advertising for the replacement of the MV Tustumena,” AMHS Director Craig Tornga said in a statement Thursday.

The Tustumena is set to make its first port call in Dutch Harbor on the first Saturday in June. She’ll make one sailing a month through August, and two port calls in September.

The ferry is scheduled to be in Unalaska on the following dates:

June 6

July 18

Aug. 15

Sept. 5

Sept. 26