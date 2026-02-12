Alaska Chinese Association marks 50 years Lunar New Year celebration

Over a dozen people held up a red and golden dragon last Sunday at the Asian Alaskan Cultural Center in Spenard, weaving around a large room as they chased a lead dancer carrying a pearl.

They were practicing the dragon dance, a traditional Chinese art form , ahead of the Alaska Chinese Association's upcoming annual Lunar New Year Celebration , which doubles as the nonprofit’s 50th anniversary.

Ava White / Alaska Public Media Jerry Kung, a first-generation American, joined the Alaska Chinese Association after attending and volunteering at local events. He's in charge of the dragon dance this year, and was talking with the team on Feb. 08, 2026. He's played each position in the dragon dance, but doesn't have a favorite.

Board member Jerry Kung is coordinating the dance this year. He said it’s much harder than it looks, and that each person plays an important role.

“We put the strongest young man up front for the head of the dragon, because that is pulling the rest of the dragon segments,” Kung said. “We put the fastest person in the back, because the tail is always chasing after the dragon.”

This group of dancers has gathered each Sunday since October to practice. It’s been a challenge to keep a consistent team, Kung said, but he’s looking forward to the big performance nonetheless.

Kung said the association has a second dragon that could be used, but not enough performers – they’d need at least another dozen. Kung hopes the upcoming celebration will encourage more people to join the group.

“We would love to teach others what we learned and what we know about the dragon dance, and have other people in the community participate as well,” he said.

The Association formed in Anchorage after Chinese immigrants settled in the state over generations , said Mei Zhao with ACA. It started with about a dozen families in 1976 , but has grown to over 200 according to the association’s website .

The dragon has played a key role in Chinese culture for thousands of years , and symbolizes good fortune, power and strength. Lunar New Year, also called the Spring Festival, is the most important holiday in China.

“Chinese New Year is essentially a combination of Thanksgiving as well as Christmas,” Zhao said. “We want to bring them something special. You can feel the vibe of celebration, you can see all these smiling faces.”

Along with hosting events, ACA also offers Mandarin Chinese classes at the Yen Wulin Alaska Chinese School for different ages and experience levels.

Ava White / Alaska Public Media Scarlet Z. Liang, 10, plays the gong during dragon dance practice on Feb. 08, 2026.

Looking ahead, Zhao said she hopes the association continues to encourage young people to embrace their culture – and to define it in a way that feels authentic to them.

“One common thing in Chinese culture and in Alaska is there is a genuine open arms type of atmosphere. We want the members, or even non members, to feel that they belong here,” Zhao said.