Foster youth organization sues OCS for alleged lack of food and necessities

An Alaska foster youth advocacy organization is suing the state Office of Children's Services for allegedly failing to provide food and necessities for older youth in their care.

The lawsuit by Facing Foster Care in Alaska claims foster youth placed in shelters or college dormitories don’t receive enough money for food or basic needs like they would if they were in a home placement with a family.

Facing Foster Care director Amanda Metivier said for years, she’s heard complaints from foster youth that they cannot afford to buy enough food or other necessities.

“For a young person in the dorm who needs transportation to a therapy appointment, the state has a duty to cover that cost,” she said. “When the [college] commons close during winter break and there's no meal plan, we hear from those youth who say, ‘I don't know how I'm gonna eat during winter break.’”

Alaska foster youth 16 years and older get a small stipend to help with transitioning to adulthood, for things like getting a driver's license.

But Metivier said the stipend amounts to a small fraction of the more than $1,000 a month that foster families get to provide food and necessities for children in their care. Facing Foster Care has provided gift cards to cover transportation and food outside of meal plans and shelter meals, according to the lawsuit.

The Office of Children’s Services declined an interview for this story, but an official with OCS wrote in an email that they routinely offer food and clothing vouchers, bus passes and other transportation assistance, and that young adults have access to the same funding streams as younger children.

Metivier said her organization’s youth board works with OCS and has brought up the issue multiple times without resolution. She said some other states have better systems to provide stipends to youth living independently as they transition out of foster care.

“As a state, we've continued to see a decline in foster homes,” Metivier said. “We've continued to see challenges with workforce in the child welfare system, and those things are not going to improve overnight. And these youth have needs right now, and this would be a pretty simple way to solve that, right?”

Facing Foster Care in Alaska filed the lawsuit Jan. 6 in Alaska Superior Court.

