Winter tourism has grown in Alaska, but economic concerns caused a recent dip

Travel industry experts expect Alaska to have a strong winter tourism season, despite a small dip in visitation last year. Last winter saw a drop of 21,700 travelers compared to the previous year. But over the last two decades the number of travelers coming to the state each year between October and April has grown by almost 150,000.

Jillian Simpson is the president and CEO of the Alaska Travel Industry Association. She said Alaska’s scenery is a year-round driver for tourism, and in the winter, it’s the chance to see the northern lights that draws visitors.

“But then when people get here, there's so many really cool things to see and experience that they wouldn't elsewhere, like the opportunity to go dog mushing, for example, or to see the Iditarod,” Simpson said.

Northern lights viewing is one of the most common activities for wintertime visitors, according to an Anchorage airport Wi-Fi survey that fielded over 7,000 responses between October 2024 and April 2025. It also found that aurora hunting is a popular activity for residents. Breweries and distilleries were also a draw for both tourists and residents.

Meetings are another important driver for winter tourism. According to Visit Anchorage, the majority of international, national and statewide conferences are held in the city in the winter months.

The dip in tourists last winter is likely tied to economic uncertainty weighing on consumers, Simpson said.

“Alaska is definitely a destination that takes time and money in order to come here and visit us,” she said. “That can make people want to wait until they feel more confident with the economy.”

Simpson said the association is trying to grow the winter tourism market by showcasing the state as a year-round destination, and the unique activities and experiences – like dog mushing. But the state’s tourism marketing program isn’t as competitive as other states and countries because it has a smaller budget, she said.

“They're attracting the same visitors that we're trying to attract,” Simpson said.

People who visit Alaska are categorized as either cruise visitors or independent travelers. Independent travelers primarily fly into the state, and make up the overwhelming majority of winter tourists.