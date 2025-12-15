Wasilla doctor’s home burns, unidentified remains found, days after charges of child sexual abuse material

A Wasilla doctor facing recent charges of possessing images of child sexual abuse is missing after a fire Sunday at his home, according to Alaska State Troopers.

The remains of an adult male were found in the burned home on West Discovery Loop, troopers said in an online report . The state Medical Examiner’s Office would identify the remains, and an investigation into the fire’s cause continued, troopers said.

The home’s owner, Ryan McDonough, had been charged with 10 felony counts of possessing child sexual abuse material. Local, state and federal investigators working together in an operation dubbed “Task Force Dawnbreaker” arrested McDonough on Thursday.

McDonough’s attorney said he pleaded not guilty on McDonough’s behalf at an initial court appearance Friday. Court records show McDonough’s wife paid his $50,000 cash bail.

McDonough, 46, was an interventional cardiologist at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center and Mat-Su Medical Group, until the hospital fired him shortly after learning of the charges.

“It’s very shocking,” hospital spokesperson Deena Straub said Monday. “As soon as we found out on Thursday we terminated him.”

Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed McDonough to the state Medical Board in August. McDonough resigned in November, said Jeff Turner, a spokesperson for the governor.

“(Dunleavy) found out about the charges at the same time as everybody else,” Turner said Monday. “The administration was unaware of any criminal investigation.”