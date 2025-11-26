Alaska experts urge safe sleep practices to combat rise in infant deaths

More Alaska infants are dying after their first month of life, according to a report released in November by the state. The rate of post-neonatal infant mortality has increased significantly in Alaska since 2017. More than 500 infants have died in Alaska in the last decade.

Jennifer Heller, a certified nurse midwife and consultant for the state’s Family Health Department, said any death is tragic, and there are ways families can protect their babies.

“We're always looking for: How can we prevent or reduce these deaths from happening?” Heller said. “What can we do and families do to help this not happen? Because this is such a tragedy.”

Most infant deaths in the state are sudden and unrelated to medical conditions. The state doesn’t know exactly why the rate is increasing after a steady decline that ended in 2012. Alaska’s infant death rate is now higher than the national average.

Heller said making sure a baby sleeps alone in a crib is important —and never on a couch or recliner.

“Alone on their back. That's very important,” she said. “In a crib, the mattress needs to be firm. I know it's tempting to put stuffed animals or a fluffy comforter- None of that is safe to be in a sleep environment with a baby.”

She said cribs are the best place for a baby to sleep, without pillows.

Marley Elconin, the research analyst for the state’s maternal child death review program, said it’s also important that a sober caregiver is present with the baby at all times, even when the baby is sleeping.

“Even if mom just had a C-section and she's taking pain meds, we consider that impairment, so she would need to have someone else who hasn't smoked weed or is taking any medication to be able to care for baby,” Elconin said.

Other things that can help prevent infant death in the first year are breastfeeding, routine immunizations and letting the baby sleep with a pacifier.

For more tips on helping infants sleep safely, see the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Families that need help getting a crib can find local resources here .