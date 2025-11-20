3 tips for embracing winter in Alaska, even if you hate the cold

I’m a lifelong Alaskan, but I hate the cold. I always have. But this year, I want to do more than just get through winter – I want to savor it. Or at least find some enjoyment in it.

As part of our new series called Alaska Survival Kit , I asked for tips from the real experts: Alaskans who genuinely love the winter. How did they get there? What helps them embrace the cold instead of fight it?

Here are three things they told me.

1. Slow down and savor the little joys

Grace Beargie is one of those people whose view on the cold has transformed over the years. Originally from Ohio, she said she grew up deeply unimpressed with winter.

“I just remember winter being very slushy and gray. I liked the winter as a child, I’ve always loved Christmas,” Beargie said. “The rest of it was just sort of a sufferfest.”

When Beargie moved to Eagle River nearly a decade ago, she expected to experience the same malaise once winter hit. But instead, she loved it. Alaska’s snow isn’t just tolerable, she said, it’s enchanting.

“You get that sort of fairytale effect where it piles up on the evergreens and it's light and fluffy and sparkly,” she said. “Everything gets sort of pastel, and the sunrises are these beautiful pinks and peachy corals.”

So what changed?

Her perspective, she said.

If you want to love the cold, notice the small things: the way ice crystallizes and reflects off the sunlight or how steam dances off a warm cup of coffee.

Also, remember the special things you can only do during the winter, like making a snowman or even snow ice cream. (Here’s a recipe !)

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Grace Beargie pours a fresh pot of coffee on Oct. 28, 2025. She says she often pauses winter chores to play in the snow with her young daughter.

2. Don’t be afraid to embrace the dark

Right now, Anchorage gets less than seven hours of daylight each day — and the light will keep dwindling for the next month.

Maggie Wilkinson is a 79 year old who walks her Sheltie named Mariah almost every day, no matter the amount of daylight. She loves the winter and, she said, what helps is going outside even when it’s dark and cold out.

“I am really a proponent of winter,” she said. “I sometimes am irritating about the effusiveness of my joy of winter, as I really do like it.”

Matt Faubion / AKPM Maggie Wilkinson pets her dog, Mariah, on Oct. 21, 2025. When Wilkinson gets ready for a walk, Mariah trails behind her to the front door, and waits to be harnessed.

She said she finds that time outside is extra soul-nourishing on the frigid winter days.

“It is mental, physical, spiritual. It's a healing experience,” she said.

Wilkinson is not alone. Other Alaskans who shared their advice with me said they also get outside as much as they can, taking a walk during lunch for a quick dose of afternoon sun or hitting the trails even after a long day at the office.

One person recommended combatting the darkness with winter sports — skiing, skating or just walking like Wilkinson does. Others recommended inviting friends or family, to add a little companionship to the evening adventures. Plus, they advised: use headlamps and remember to dress in layers.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Maggie Wilkinson walks with Mariah at the Kincaid Sand Dunes Park on Oct. 21, 2025.

3. Don’t think, just get outside

Wilkinson said she never asks herself whether she wants to go outside, she just puts on her boots, hat and coat and steps out the door.

Similar to Beargie, Wilkinson also shifts her perspective of beauty during the winter, looking for different textures, from the corduroy-like ridges of certain trees to how plants lean while weighed down with snow.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Maggie Wilkinson touches one of her favorite trees on Oct. 21, 2025. Maggie compares the tree to corduroy. When the forest is barren in color, she looks for different shapes and textures.

I joined her and Mariah on a recent walk at Kincaid Sand Dunes Park, one of their favorite trails to stroll in the city. It was cold, and I had to hype myself up to go outside. But I took Wilkinson’s tip and just got out of the car and started moving.

Eventually, with our noses pink we walked back to the trailhead. Wilkinson asked me: “Don't you feel better?”

And I did.

This story is part of a new, ongoing series at Alaska Public Media called Alaska Survival Kit, your guide to making the most out of life in the 49th state.

We want to hear from you: What other topics should our team tackle? Email news@alaskapublic.org or fill out the form below.