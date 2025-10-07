Avalanche victim's body recovered near Girdwood

Searchers on Friday recovered the body of one of three heli-skiers killed in an avalanche near Girdwood in March, according to Alaska State Troopers.

A trooper helicopter flew volunteers with the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group and Girdwood Volunteer Fire Department to the accident site near the west fork of the Twentymile River, troopers said in a written statement Tuesday. They found the man's body caught in a logjam in the river, which flowed under the avalanche debris, troopers said.

Troopers have not released the man's name, pending further confirmation of his identity, but say his next of kin has been notified.

The March 4 avalanche killed 39-year-old Florida resident David Linder, 39-year-old Montana resident Charles Eppard and 38-year-old Minnesota resident Jeremy Leif. The three were friends who had grown up together in Minnesota and were on a guided heli-skiing trip with Chugach Powder Guides.

Multiple attempts to locate and recover the men's bodies over several months were unsuccessful, until Friday.

Troopers said Tuesday that efforts to recover the remaining two men will continue.