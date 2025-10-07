© 2025 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Avalanche victim's body recovered near Girdwood

Alaska Public Media | By Casey Grove
Published October 7, 2025 at 3:50 PM AKDT
A helicopter hovers near a snow patch atop a rocky ravine.
Alaska State Troopers
An Alaska State Troopers helicopter hovers near a ravine in the Twentymile River drainage in late August.

Searchers on Friday recovered the body of one of three heli-skiers killed in an avalanche near Girdwood in March, according to Alaska State Troopers.

A trooper helicopter flew volunteers with the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group and Girdwood Volunteer Fire Department to the accident site near the west fork of the Twentymile River, troopers said in a written statement Tuesday. They found the man's body caught in a logjam in the river, which flowed under the avalanche debris, troopers said.

Troopers have not released the man's name, pending further confirmation of his identity, but say his next of kin has been notified.

The March 4 avalanche killed 39-year-old Florida resident David Linder, 39-year-old Montana resident Charles Eppard and 38-year-old Minnesota resident Jeremy Leif. The three were friends who had grown up together in Minnesota and were on a guided heli-skiing trip with Chugach Powder Guides.

Multiple attempts to locate and recover the men's bodies over several months were unsuccessful, until Friday.

Troopers said Tuesday that efforts to recover the remaining two men will continue.
Alaska State News
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Casey Grove