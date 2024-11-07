Unalaskans favor Trump, follow most statewide voting trends in preliminary 2024 election results

The 2024 United States presidential race has been called for former President Donald J. Trump, who will take office again in January.

The Associated Press announced Wednesday that Trump, a Republican, has taken Alaska and its three electoral votes.

The majority of Unalaskans voted in his favor. He received about 55% of the vote Tuesday. Some questioned ballots still need to be accounted for, but not enough to turn the island’s presidential choice blue.

534 Unalaskans voted in this year’s general election. That’s about 100 fewer in-person voters than the last presidential race. Unalaska also voted for Trump in 2020 .

Voter turnout is down significantly from 2016 , when nearly 900 voters cast their ballots on Election Day. The island voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton that year.

Unalaska’s preliminary results show Republican Nick Begich just barely ahead of Democrat incumbent Mary Peltola in the race for U.S. Representative. Begich has a modest lead against Peltola in statewide results so far.

Independent incumbent Representative Bryce Edgmon, who represents District 37, is far ahead of challenger Darren Deacon, based on early local votes. Edgmon is also leading across the district.

Unalaska looks to be following statewide trends in keeping all 19 of the state’s judges.

Alaskans voted on two ballot measures this year. Unalaska voters favored the first measure, which would slowly increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour and mandate sick leave. That one also appears headed for victory based on early statewide results.

The second initiative would repeal Alaska’s ranked choice voting system. That measure is failing by a small margin in Unalaska, unlike statewide trends where it’s slightly ahead.

According to Unalaska City Clerk Estkarlen Magdaong, there are 47 questioned ballots and nearly 40 spoiled ones.

Unalaska’s ballots will be sent to state officials who plan to certify the election at the end of the month.

Check out the island’s preliminary results below:

U.S. PRESIDENT (Rank 1)

Kamala Harris: 226 (42.88%)

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: 5

Chase Oliver: 2

Peter Sonski: 0

Jill Stein: 4

Randall Terry: 1

Donald J. Trump: 288 (54.64%)

Cornel West: 1

TOTAL VOTES: 527

U.S. HOUSE (Rank 1)

Nick Begich: 244 (47.28%)

Eric Hafner: 17

John Wayne Howe: 20

Mary Peltola: 234 (45.34%)

Write-in: 1

TOTAL VOTES: 516

ALASKA HOUSE DISTRICT 37 (Rank 1)

Bryce Edgmon: 317 (72.37%)

Darren M. Deacon: 117 (26.71%)

Write-in: 4

TOTAL VOTES: 438

BALLOT MEASURE ONE

Yes: 316 (71.33%)

No: 127 (28.66%)

TOTAL VOTES: 443

BALLOT MEASURE TWO

Yes: 206 (47.9%)

No: 224 (52%)

TOTAL VOTES: 430

