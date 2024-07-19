Alaska radio producer Wendy Hladick signs off after nearly three decades on air

"The Bay Whalin’ Hour" has been on the air in Unalaska for almost three decades, but at the end of this Saturday’s episode host Wendy Hladick will spin that record a last time. She’s ending her show after 27 years of statewide radio production.

Hladick says she started the show after filling in for host Bud Johnson on "Acoustic Accents." She launched her show as a volunteer at KDLG in Dillingham when she moved there in 1996. She kept producing the show during her years living in Unalaska, and then Juneau. The show now runs on nine radio stations around Alaska including KUCB.

Kanesia McGlashan-Price sat down with Wendy to talk with her about how the show got its start and how it has evolved over the years.