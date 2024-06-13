Hiker found dead on popular Unalaska trail

A boat captain died on Unalaska’s Bunker Hill trail Wednesday afternoon.

Unalaska’s Department of Public Safety received information of a person possibly deceased, and the city’s fire and police departments were dispatched to the popular hiking spot on Amaknak Island around 4 p.m., according to an announcement from the City of Unalaska.

The city said in its statement that the captain, who has not been identified, was found on the trail unresponsive and not breathing.

Officials immediately started life-saving efforts, and they continued to provide medical services after bringing him down the mountain, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no signs of traumatic injury, foul play or that the man fell or rolled down the mountain, the city said. Officers interviewed the individuals who found him on the trail, as part of their investigation.

The captain had been working out of Westward Seafoods’ dock. Officials have contacted the processing plant.

The medical examiner cleared the deceased to be released to next of kin, and arrangements are being made to have his body flown off the island.