Russian military conducts exercises in Bering Sea

The Russian military is running naval exercises in the Bering Sea, and the U.S. Coast Guard is keeping watch.

The Coast Guard Cutter Kimball is patrolling an area along the U.S./Russia Maritime Boundary Line as Russian vessels perform various tactile exercises.

On Friday, the Russians launched a missile approximately 600 miles northwest of Dutch Harbor.

Rear Adm. Megan Dean, a representative from the Coast Guard, said in a statement the exercises are lawful, but said the Coast Guard “will continue to ensure there are no disruptions to U.S. interests or commerce in the maritime environment around Alaska.”

The U.S. Department of Defense issued a warning for the area that will remain in effect through Sunday, Sept. 24.