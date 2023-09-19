Atka school evacuates following bomb threat

The Yakov E. Netsvetov School in Atka evacuated classes Tuesday after the district received a bomb threat, just one of several schools that received threats throughout the state.

District Superintendent Mike Hanley said he received an email warning of “explosive devices” planted in the district’s schools.

Village Public Safety Officer Bill Dushkin said Hanley notified him of the threat around 2 p.m., and they decided to evacuate the school.

“I suggested that since we have such a small population in our school, that we evacuate all the students for the day,” Dushkin said. “After we both agreed that it was a good safety precaution to get the kids out of the school building for the day, I went down there and asked that everybody leave the building. So everybody went home and we’re all safe now.”

While the Aleutian Region School District technically includes schools in Adak and Nikolski, both have closed due to low student populations and only the school in Atka remains open.

Troopers are looking into the matter, but have deemed the threat not credible.

The district plans to return to regular hours Wednesday.