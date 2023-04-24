KDLG wins 3 Alaska Press Club awards for reporting in 2022

KDLG received three Alaska Press Club awards for reporting in 2022. Quyana, chin’an, quyanaa and thank you to everyone who’s taken the time and energy to inform and support us in our work!

First place for Best Education Reporting (audio):

Teachers sleep in the Dillingham school as housing crisis collides with staff shortage

Second place for Best Sports Reporting (all media):

Togiak basketball team travels 70 miles by snowgo to play in first competition since the pandemic began

Third place for Best Humor (all media):

Snake escapes in Dillingham classroom — twice

Editor's note: Third place in Best Humor was our favorite award.