© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska State News

The Board of Fish Bristol Bay meeting starts today. Here's the agenda

KDLG 670AM | By Isabelle Ross
Published November 29, 2022 at 6:32 AM AKST
board_members_listen_to_alaska_department_of_fish_and_game_staff_reports._credit_-_avery_lill__kdlg.jpg
Avery Lill
/
KDLG
Board members listen to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game staff reports during the last Bristol Bay meeting in 2018.

The Board of Fish Bristol Bay meeting starts today at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. The board will consider 52 proposals to change regulations in Bristol Bay’s commercial, sport and subsistence fisheries.

Tuesday Nov. 29

The meeting begins with staff reports and public testimony, including reports from advisory committees, which will continue in the afternoon.

The deadline for people to sign up to testify at the meeting is 4 p.m. today. Public testimony will likely be limited to three minutes for individuals and groups and 10 minutes for advisory committee representatives.

Wednesday Nov. 30

Public testimony will continue on Wednesday.

Committee work will begin after public testimony has concluded. The Committee of the Whole will discuss the first group of proposals (11 - 13), which includes three proposals for the Nushagak-Mulchatna King Salmon Management Plan and king salmon harvest reporting.

Thursday Dec. 1

The Committee of the Whole will then discuss 19 proposals (14 - 32) related to subsistence and sport fishing. It will then move on to 30 proposals (33 - 62) related to commercial salmon and herring fishing.

Friday Dec. 2 and Saturday Dec. 3

The Board will likely start deliberations of the proposals on Friday. The last day of the meeting is Saturday.

The schedule may change depending on how long public testimony lasts and how quickly the board moves through the proposals.

KDLG will post schedule updates throughout the week. Audio of the meeting will be available at the Board of Fish website.

Get in touch with the author at izzy@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

Alaska State News
Isabelle Ross
Izzy Ross is the news director at KDLG, the NPR member station in Dillingham. She reports, edits, and hosts stories from around the Bristol Bay region, and collaborates with other radio stations across the state.
See stories by Isabelle Ross