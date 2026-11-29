ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's military announced Sunday that it will send troops to help strengthen Saudi Arabia's defenses amid relentless attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

In a statement, it said the troops would carry out their duties within Saudi territory under existing defense cooperation arrangements.

The military did not disclose the number of soldiers, their specific assignments, the duration of the deployment, or when the troops are set to land in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia, a major U.S. ally in the region, has been facing mounting pressure after the Iran war erupted in February following U.S. and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic. It has turned to its regional allies, including Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt and Syria, to beef up its defenses in the face of Houthi missile and drone strikes, some of which were deadly.

The kingdom has been countering the Houthis over the past decade in Yemen's civil war, backing the internationally recognized government in the south. However, the Houthis control Yemen's most populous areas, including Sanaa.

Fighting escalated this summer in Yemen between the Houthi rebels and the government's Saudi-backed forces. The Houthis have also launched direct and deadly attacks on Saudi Arabia, and imposed a blockade on its shipping in what has been viewed as an extension of the U.S.-Iran war.

In recent months, the rebels performed their biggest land grab in years, capturing Yemen's Red Sea coast from pro-government forces.

This, along with the closure of a key Saudi pipeline, strengthened their ability to choke off Saudi oil exports, pushing up global fuel prices and giving Iran greater leverage.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have a trilateral defense agreement

Islamabad's rare announcement came two days after Pakistani, Turkish, and Saudi defense and military officials met in Islamabad and reaffirmed their support for Riyadh under a trilateral agreement that treats an attack on one member as an attack on all.

The three countries also backed diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement on Aug. 7, declaring that an attack on one member would be treated as an attack on all three. The countries have described the pact as defensive and said it is not directed against any particular state.

Islamabad has repeatedly said that the trilateral defense pact is not directed against any country, including neighboring Iran.

The agreement builds on decades of Pakistani military service in Saudi Arabia, where an unspecified number of Pakistani troops have been stationed since the early 1980s to train and advise Saudi forces.

The announcement also came just over a month after Egypt said it would provide military support to Saudi Arabia to defend itself against Houthi attacks, without giving details.

A regional official, briefed on the matter, said at the time that Egypt would deploy air defense systems and aircraft to help repel missiles and drones fired at Saudi Arabia.

The Egyptian support is defensive in nature and won't include any ground troops in Yemen, the official said on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to reporters.

Pakistan says it will protect Islam's holiest mosques in Saudi Arabia

Sunday's statement reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to protecting Islam's two holiest mosques in the Saudi cities of Mecca and Medina. It said the deployment of troops will strengthen Saudi Arabia's defensive capabilities amid "emerging security concerns."

It also said: "The troops will discharge their assigned responsibilities within Saudi territory, under agreed commitments and the established framework of defense cooperation" and that "this deployment will contribute towards further strengthening the Kingdom's defensive capabilities amid emerging security concerns."

Saudi Arabia has accused the Houthis of firing missiles and drones towards Mecca and Medina since the escalation began in the summer. The Houthis vehemently denied attacking Islam's two holiest cities.

The deployment follows a meeting in Riyadh last month, where the three countries agreed to implement their collective defense commitments, including arrangements for the rapid deployment of military forces and equipment to Saudi Arabia.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has previously said Pakistan would use "whatever means are available" to defend the kingdom against Houthi attacks.

Pakistan is also pursuing diplomatic efforts with countries including Qatar to bring the United States and Iran back to negotiations to end their conflict. Islamabad brokered an interim agreement between the two sides in June.

Houthi official criticizes Pakistan and Turkey over Saudi alliance

In a statement late Saturday, a senior Houthi official lashed out at Pakistan and Turkey over their alliance with Saudi Arabia.

Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, member of the Supreme Political Council, said Ankara and Islamabad, which joined Riyadh in the "Mecca Joint Defense Agreement,' have ignored "the (Saudi) aggression, the blockade, the killings, and the ongoing crimes" in Yemen.

"Just as the previous coalition against our country … ended in failure, any future coalition will likewise fail," he said.

Al-Houthi was referring to the 2015 U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition that joined the Yemen civil war against the Houthis in a bid to restore Yemen's internationally recognized government to power.

Early in November, the Houthis claimed that Pakistan joined Saudi Arabia in strikes in Yemen.

The Houthi acting Information Minister Omar al-Bukhaiti said at the time that Pakistani fighter jets struck the rebels-held areas on Nov. 6 in "an extremely dangerous escalation — that cannot be accepted or left unchallenged."

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