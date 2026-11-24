As a homeowner in rural Northern California, I've lost a lot of sleep worrying about fires. It's not just that big, destructive ones are becoming more common. It's that finding affordable and reliable home insurance has become a nightmare. Without it, the most valuable asset I own could literally go up in smoke. And we've been stuck in a broken insurance market, hoping someone or something can fix it.

Which is why I was so gripped by Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi's recent two-part series on our Planet Money podcast . And it's left me thinking about the economics of making our communities safer. Insurers are spending money to figure out how to keep houses from burning down. Yet some California homeowners tell him they're investing heavily to make their homes and communities safer, and all that work has barely made a dent in their insurance bills.

In the first episode , Alexi goes to a destruction lab in South Carolina where researchers use "crash-test dummies for houses" — the type of wonderful turn of phrase that we love Alexi for — to figure out what actually works to help homes survive climate disasters. They literally light mock houses on fire and subject them to hail and hurricane-force winds to see what happens to them.

Who pays for this lab? Some of the world's biggest insurance companies. They want to know how risky homes are to insure and which building designs will limit damage and shrink the payouts they have to make if disasters strike. It's a pretty wild way to tackle an increasingly urgent question: can we make homes that can better withstand fires and other disasters?

Alexi touches on this in the pod, but insurers have been running experiments like these for more than a century. Back in the early 20th century, scientists at an insurer-funded organization called Underwriters Laboratories tested out new kinds of electrical wiring and consumer appliances to try to reduce the risk of costly fires and electrical accidents. An outfit called the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety does something similar for cars, using crash tests to push for safer auto designs.

Fighting moral hazard in fire country

The insurance industry is way more interesting than most people give it credit for. Part of the magic is obvious. It can insulate us from financial devastation. But there can also be magic in how insurers figure out how big risks really are and what it takes to reduce them. That destruction lab in South Carolina is an amazing example of that.

But Alexi's reporting has me wondering whether insurers could do more to reduce risk. It has to do with this weird thing about insurance. If someone else picks up the tab when something goes wrong, you may have less reason to do everything you can to make sure that it doesn't go wrong in the first place. Economists call this "moral hazard." It's the idea that insurance can reduce incentives to mitigate risk.

If you're a homeowner in wildfire country, that could mean being disincentivized to make upgrades to your house. Upgrades that might reduce the risk of your home burning down. Like, for example, installing a metal roof or ember-resistant vents. Those sorts of upgrades can be expensive. And if your insurer will pay for a whole brand new house in the event yours burns down, it might be harder to justify investing a ton of money to "harden" your home against fire danger. And even if you do harden it, if your neighbors don't also do it, then you still face increased risk, and it's this whole collective action problem that can make a neighborhood less safe.

One way to counter this moral-hazard problem is for insurers to offer discounts on people's insurance bills when homeowners make investments that make their homes safer. That creates incentives to harden homes and hopefully reduce a community's fire risk.

But as Alexi reports in his second episode , insurers don't seem to be giving homeowners big discounts for their efforts. Alexi travels to Paradise, Calif., where residents have been working to make their homes and the entire community safer from wildfires. Yet locals tell him the discounts being offered are tiny.

Which got me wondering… is this a market failure? If residents are doing important work that lowers the odds their homes and communities burn, shouldn't that be reflected in their insurance bills? Or do insurers have the math right? Do those small discounts actually reflect how much they expect to save on claims for wildfire damage?

Of course, even a bigger discount only helps so much if your premium is going through the roof. And here in California, as in other places across the West, it's gotten harder to find coverage at all. Insurers have been declining to renew policies in fire-prone areas, forcing families like mine onto California's insurer of last resort, the FAIR Plan.

But the problem isn't just climate change. After all, insurers have proven capable of covering all sorts of things with catastrophic risks, from skydiving businesses to rocket launches . The question is at what price, whether regulators will let them charge it, and whether homeowners can stomach those prices.

What if "fixing" the market means painfully higher prices?

As UC Berkeley economist Nancy Wallace explained when I interviewed her last year for the Planet Money newsletter , California's insurance regulations have made a bad situation worse. Proposition 103, passed by voters in 1988, required insurance companies to get state approval before raising rates. Under the regulatory system that followed, insurers had to use historical wildfire losses to set their rates, rather than forward-looking estimates from "catastrophe models." Basically, insurers were forced to look backward to price a danger that was getting worse as they looked ahead.

This system, Wallace suggested, essentially kept premiums artificially low. That may have encouraged more people to build and buy homes in fire-prone areas. And as devastating fires mounted and insurers had to make big payouts, the economics just didn't work. Insurers pulled out of the market. Wallace blamed California regulators. "They destroyed the markets," Wallace told me.

Of course, letting insurers more freely set their rates and charge more doesn't mean families will be able to afford the coverage. And that's really what's scary about this age of exploding wildfire risks. It's like the market is screaming: don't live in wooded areas! Yet millions of people already live there.

Near the end of Alexi's second episode, he asks UC San Diego economist Judson Boomhower whether some places might eventually become too risky to insure. Boomhower says that we'll find ways to keep insuring them. But the cold reality: "One sign that the market has healed will be higher prices," he tells Alexi.

As for me and my family, we recently left the California FAIR Plan for an insurer in the "non-admitted market." That market is a more free-market corner of the insurance industry, where companies have greater freedom to set prices and shape policies. Our new policy has better coverage than the FAIR Plan did. But there's a big catch: if our insurer goes belly up — say after a big fire that destroys lots of homes — we aren't protected by the state-mandated backstop that helps pay claims. Not ideal.

My family is hoping the admitted market starts working again. As Alexi reports, in late 2024, California adopted rules that allow insurers to use models that look ahead to future wildfire losses in exchange for writing more policies in high-risk areas. That will hopefully make it easier to find coverage.

With winter approaching and El Niño bringing lots of precipitation, we're hoping we can at least get a moment of reprieve from worrying about fire and home insurance. What better time to get a better understanding of the home insurance crisis than when it's keeping us up less at night?

Listen to Alexi's two-part series: Inside the insurance industry's destruction lab and Are wildfires making the future uninsurable?

Also, stay tuned for a Planet Money newsletter next fire season, when we'll report more on the explosion of California's "non-admitted market" and efforts by the state to bring its admitted market back to health.

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