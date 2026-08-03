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Trump calls off strike against Iran, says a deal is close

NPR | By Hadeel Al-Shalchi,
Steve Inskeep
Published August 3, 2026 at 2:52 AM AKDT

President Trump backed away from a threatened attack on Iran again, claiming regional diplomacy has opened a path to a deal.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.