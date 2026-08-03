'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' is a fun and familiar 'Big Bang' spin-off

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, a new 10-part HBO Max sequel to The Big Bang Theory, expands on that long-running sitcom by following a quartet of its characters. Not the main characters, such as Sheldon and Leonard, but some of the peripheral ones. Specifically, Stuart, who ran the local comic book store and Denise, who became Stuart's girlfriend in the final season of The Big Bang Theory. Also, two awkward, brainy misfits: Bert, the large, lunky geologist; and Barry Kripke, a scientist with an oversized ego and a pronounced speech impediment.

These were supporting characters, but The Big Bang Theory always did great by its supporting characters and cast, giving them more prominence and substance as years went by. And now, these four Big Bang supporting characters are thrown into a whole new universe — literally.

Concocted by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, creators of The Big Bang Theory, along with with Zak Penn, a writer on The Avengers movie, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe has no laugh track, and plays like an action-adventure series. But it's relentlessly, inventively funny. Penn also co-wrote Free Guy, the Ryan Reynolds movie about a background player in a videogame who steps into the narrative spotlight — and this new series is a lot like that, and just as playful.

Many, if not most, comic-book movies and TV shows these days are dark and brooding, but not this one. Here's how it starts: The setting is a post-apocalyptic Pasadena. Stuart, played by Kevin Sussman, is still trying to run his comic-book store, which is funny right there. Bert, played by Brian Posehn, is about to purchase a rare comic book — bartering for it with canned vegetables and cat food — when another Stuart, from another universe, shows up out of nowhere.

The alternate Stuart gives the comic store Stuart a universe-traversing device, and a quest — to save the universe as we know it, or as he knew it. The comic-store Stuart sets off with his friends to do just that, but — spoiler alert — it doesn't go well. Actually, that's not much of a spoiler, since the title of the show is Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

The first new world they visit, in fact, may be worse. Stuart, Bert and Denise, played by Lauren Lapkus, have been captured by an evil overlord and summoned before him. When they're taken to him, they realize he's Barry Kripke, played by John Ross Bowie, who somehow is in charge.

The writers and directors of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe take an anything-goes approach that works beautifully. Every opening credits sequence is different, and even includes its own spoilers. The theme music is by Danny Elfman, and every episode visits a new multiverse. One is devoid of greed or possessiveness, while in another, my favorite, the people have cow-like digestive systems, go to restaurants to eat grass, and swallow their own cud. I dare you to tell me you've seen that on TV before.

Many of these alternate universes are populated by familiar faces from The Big Bang Theory, and even from Lorre's Two and a Half Men. The producers have asked that critics reveal no names, but everyone who pops up in these 10 episodes is a delight, like a hidden Easter Egg come to life … and some appear as more than one alternate character.

What could be more enjoyable? How about this: Other actors and celebrities show up, too, presumably recognizing this for the giddy adventure it is. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe ends with an ingeniously concocted finale — but even so, in this or some other universe, HBO Max ought to keep it going.



Copyright 2026 NPR